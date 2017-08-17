After many leaks, HMD Global finally unveiled the Nokia 8 smartphone on Wednesday, and has scheduled to make it available in early September 'globally'. An HMD Global representative told Gadgets 360 that the smartphone is set to come to India in early October, and the price of the device for this region will be unveiled closer to launch date. The big highlight of the smartphone is its 'bothies' feature that allows you to use and even live stream from the front and rear cameras simultaneously.

The Nokia 8, positioned as a flagship device, is set to compete with a lot of Android smartphones out there. We've chosen popular ones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or a comparable chipset. That brought include the OnePlus 5 and the Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphones that are doing quite well for their respective OEMs. We pit the Nokia 8 with the other two flagships to see if the HMD Global offering has an edge over the other two reigning champions or not.

Nokia 8, OnePlus 5, Samsung Galaxy S8: Price comparison

With respect to price, the OnePlus 5 wins hands down with a price tag starting at Rs. 32,999. The Nokia 8 smartphone has been priced at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 45,000), while the Samsung Galaxy S8 is priced at Rs. 57,900. Even the 128GB variant of the OnePlus 5 is cheaper than the other two at Rs. 37,999.

To recall, in the US, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is priced at $720 (roughly Rs. 46,700). OnePlus 5 prices in the US and select European regions for the variant with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage, and Slate Gray colour are $479 (roughly Rs. 31,000) and EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 35,900), respectively. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in Midnight Black paint job costs $539 (approximately Rs. 35,000), and EUR 559 (about Rs. 40,000) in the US and the select European markets, respectively. It is important to note that the Nokia 8's India price has not been revealed yet, so a fair comparison is not possible, and just a generic assumption can be made.

Nokia 8, OnePlus 5, Samsung Galaxy S8: Design comparison

While the OnePlus 5 and the Nokia 8 both sport a dual camera setup, the Samsung Galaxy S8 has a single camera setup at the back (loaded with features though). Samsung keeps its fingerprint scanner at the back, while the other two prefer to keep it in the front, underneath the home button. The biggest takeaway for Samsung is its stunning Infinity Display that makes the smartphone almost bezel-less and a real looker. The other two have sufficient bezels on the top and bottom chin. Lastly, when it comes to slimness, the OnePlus 5 wins at 7.25mm, while the Galaxy S8 is the thickest at 8mm.

Nokia 8, OnePlus 5, Samsung Galaxy S8: Specification comparison

The Nokia 8 has the smallest display at 5.3-inch, but OnePlus loses the battle in the resolution game. All the three smartphones are powered by the latest Snapdragon processor, though Samsung uses the Exynos 8895 variant in some regions like India. While Nokia and Samsung both offer 4GB of RAM, OnePlus takes it further to 6GB and 8GB RAM variants. Apart from the 64GB internal storage option that is available on all the three phones, the OnePlus 5 also has a 128GB variant up for grabs. Samsung and Nokia offer expandable memory slots though, while OnePlus prefers the Apple route in this case.

Possibly the biggest buying decision is going to be the dual camera setup. While on paper, the OnePlus 5 looks strong with a telephoto lens in the mix, while the Nokia 8 uses one monochrome and one RGB sensor for improved contrast and colour accuracy. As we mentioned, the Nokia 8 also has a unique feature called 'bothies' i.e., the ability to capture images and videos from front and rear cameras at the same time. However, dual cameras or not, we cannot ascertain camera quality of any smartphone just by pure specifications comparison, and you'll have to await our review.

The OnePlus 5 has the biggest battery at 3300mAh, with the Nokia 8 bearing a 3090mAh battery, and the Samsung Galaxy S8 bearing a 3000mAh battery.

Nokia 8, OnePlus 5, Samsung Galaxy S8: Software comparison

On the software front, all the three phones are neck to neck, currently running Android 7.1.1 Nougat. However, OnePlus has shown itself to be quite fickle with its own promises, and we'll have to wait and see just how many version updates beyond Android O will the OnePlus 5 receive. Nokia - or rather, Finnish startup HMD Global with the licence to the Nokia brand - is new in this space, and while it has been quick in providing security updates, we wonder just how frequent will version updates be for the four Nokia Android smartphones, and how long each device will be supported. Samsung on the other hand, while slow with updates, is steady, and provides version updates for flagships for roughly two years.

Nokia claims to offer pure, stock Android, while OnePlus has minor customisations built into OxygenOS, and Samsung has reduced bloatware in the past but still retains a level of customisation above and beyond stock Android.

As you can see, all the three phones compete neck to neck on paper, with camera and display being the only big differences between the two. Coming to price, the OnePlus 5 wins hands down for now, but we will have to wait and see the price tag attached to the Nokia 8 when it arrives in India. That, in our opinion, will be the biggest decision making factor for all consumers.