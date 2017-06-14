Nokia 6 has been launched in India at price tag of Rs. 14,999, and will be exclusively available through Amazon India from July 14. The smartphone has several factors in its favour, such as the stock Android Nougat experience, big screen, metal body, elegant design and the Nokia brand. However, in the sub-Rs. 15,000 segment, the new Nokia 6 will find some tough competition, such as Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (4GB + 64GB), Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime, and Vivo V5. The aforementioned smartphones are currently available at Rs. 12,999, Rs. 15,050, and Rs. 15,299 respectively in India.

While the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Vivo V5 smartphones offer more RAM than the Nokia 6, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime comes with same memory but larger battery. If you are confused regarding if Nokia 6 is the right smartphone for you or whether you should pick another model, we will help you figure out if it has other the features to match its competition.

Nokia 6

Nokia 6, the best-specced of the Nokia Android phones released so far, runs Android 7.0 Nougat and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD 2.5D screen with Corning Gorilla Glass protection and a fingerprint sensor right below the display. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. In terms of optics, Nokia 6 comes with a 16-megapixel rear sensor and an 8-megapixel camera at front for taking selfies.

The new Nokia Android phone comes with 32GB inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card up to 128GB. Nokia 6 houses a 3000mAh battery, features a 6000 series aluminium body, and has inbuilt dual speakers and Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, USB OTG, FM, 3G, and 4G.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

In this price segment, it would be unfair to start with any other smartphone for comparison than the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. The Xiaomi smartphone is currently available in India in three variants, 2GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage, 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage. As the 4GB RAM variant is closest to Nokia 6 in terms of pricing, available at Rs. 12,999, we will be considering it for the comparison with new Nokia offering.

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass IPS display and is powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC. Its rear camera bears a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor equipped with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash. The Redmi Note 4 front camera sports a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens. Expandable storage is available on the Redmi Note 4 via a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration, supporting microSD cards (up 128GB). The connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, Infrared, USB OTG, FM, 3G and 4G.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime

Moving to the Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime smartphone, the dual-SIM (Micro-SIM) smartphone runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out-of-the-box and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4. It is powered by an octa-core 1.6GHz processor coupled with 3GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy J7 Prime features a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.9 aperture and LED flash. On the front is an 8-megapixel camera with f/1.9 aperture. The smartphone comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth v4.1, Micro-USB (with OTG), and a 3.5mm audio jack. It houses a 3300mAh battery and measures 151.5x74.9x8.1mm.

Vivo V5

Vivo V5 is a selfie-focused smartphone, and its highlight is its 20-megapixel front camera that is accompanied by a 'Moonlight Glow' light meant to improve low-light photography. It bears an f/2.0 aperture, a Sony IMX376 sensor, and a 5P lens. It also bears a 13-megapixel rear camera with a single-LED flash and PDAF.

The dual-SIM (hybrid dual-SIM configuration) Vivo V5 smartphone runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, sports a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display, and is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with 32GB of built-in storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. The connectivity options on the V5 include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, FM, 3G and 4G. It houses a 3000mAh battery.

Now that you know more about Nokia 6 and its competition, it is fairly clear that the competition offers some powerful specs in comparison to the smartphone. However, the real choice you will have to make is whether you are ready to compromise on specs offered on sheets for the nostalgia factor. We will learn more about Nokia 6 and its performance in the coming days and let you know in our review if the smartphone is worth the wait or not