As the launch of Nokia-branded phones in India is nearing, there is a huge anticipation whether they will be able to gain the same reputation that Nokia enjoyed in the history of Indian market as a mobile phone brand. At MWC 2017, HMD Global, the company behind the resurrection of Nokia's phone business, announced the global availability of Nokia 6 (which currently sells only in China), and launched Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and the new Nokia 3310.

Of these, Nokia 6 is the one that has comparatively better specifications than the others. However, there are other smartphones currently available in India that will give a tough competition to Nokia 6 in the price range of Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 18,000. That said, we thought of making a comparison of Nokia 6 (priced at EUR 229, roughly Rs. 16,000) with popular smartphones such as Vivo V5 (Rs. 15,249), Gionee A1 (Rs. 17,999), and Moto G5 Plus (Rs. 14,999 for the base model).

While Vivo V5 (Review), Gionee A1 (Review), and Moto G5 Plus (Review) offer mid-range specifications for the mentioned price bracket, Nokia 6 falls short on few of its specifications even though it will likely be priced within the same price range. With no further delay, let us proceed with the comparison.

Nokia 6 vs Vivo V5 vs Gionee A1 vs Moto G5 Plus: Price compared

Starting with the prices of the smartphones, the Nokia 6 is expected to launch in India with a price tag falling in the bracket of Rs, 15,000 to Rs. 18,000. As we already know, it has already been listed in Europe at a price of EUR 229, which translates to the Indian currency equivalent is Rs. 16,000. The Nokia 6 is yet to be launched in India along with its siblings - Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and the feature phone Nokia 3310 (2017).

Other smartphones that we have taken in this comparison are already available in the country. The Vivo V5 is available at Rs. 15,951 for the Crown Gold colour variant, while the Space Grey colour variant costs Rs. 18,300 presently on Amazon India. The launch price of Gionee A1 is Rs. 19,999, however, it is selling at a lower price of Rs. 18,180 on Tata Cliq, and even lower on some e-commerce sites.

The Moto G5 Plus comes in two RAM and storage variants - 3GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant costs Rs. 14,999 while the 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant is selling for Rs. 16,999 on Flipkart. It is available in two colours - Lunar Grey and Gold.

Nokia 6 vs Vivo V5 vs Gionee A1 vs Moto G5 Plus: Specifications compared

When it comes to Nokia 6 specifications, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, while Vivo V5 sports a MediaTek MT6750 SoC, Gionee A1 houses a MediaTek Helio P10 MT6755 processor, and the Moto G5 Plus is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 652. The Nokia 6 display is 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920) with 2.5D glass contour, whereas the Vivo V5 sports same sized display but with HD (720x1280) screen resolution, Gionee A1 too has the same display size and full-HD (1080x1920) resolution, and finally the Moto G5 Plus sports a smaller 5.2-inch display with full-HD (1080x1920) screen resolution.

The Vivo V5, Gionee A1 both have 4GB of RAM in common, while the Moto G5 Plus has two RAM variants - 3GB and 4GB, and the Nokia 6 comes with just 3GB of RAM comparatively - though, the China variant and the Arte Black variant have 4GB of RAM. Talking about the inbuilt storage, Vivo V5 comes with 32GB, Gionee A1 has 64GB storage while Moto G5 Plus comes in two storage models - 16GB and 32GB, and the Nokia 6 packs 32GB of inbuilt storage, all of them can be further expanded via microSD cards (up to 128GB in Nokia 6 and Moto G5 Plus, and up to 256GB in Vivo V5 and Gionee A1).

Coming to the camera, Nokia 6 bears a 16-megapixel rear sensor with flash and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. On the other hand, Vivo V5 sports 13-megapixel rear camera with flash, and so does the Gionee A1. Moto G5 Plus has a 12-megapixel camera on the rear side along with the dual-LED flash module. On the front side, Vivo V5 stands out with its 20-megapixel 'Moonlight' selfie camera, whereas Gionee A1 houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Moto G5 Plus has a mere 5-megapixel selfie camera while the Nokia 6 has 8-megapixel camera, which is higher than the Moto G5 Plus'.

Talking about the OS, Nokia 6 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat, with an update to Android 7.1.1 Nougat already rolling out. The Vivo V5 runs Vivo's FunTouch 2.6 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, while the Gionee A1 runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow-based Amigo 4.0. Finally, the Moto G5 Plus offers stock Android 7.0 Nougat.

Apart from the above specifications, the connectivity options in all of the smartphones are standard having Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm audio jack in common. However, the Nokia 6 and Moto G5 Plus have an additional support for NFC technology as well. All of the smartphone support dual SIM cards with 4G LTE connectivity.