Nokia 6 in Pictures

HMD Global launched Nokia 6 for global markets on Sunday at an MWC 2017 event held in Barcelona. It's the first smartphone from HMD Global that bears the Nokia moniker, as HMD Global has licensing rights for Nokia phones. We spent some time with Nokia 6 and here are some pictures straight from the event:

Nokia 6 was initially launched in China. HMD Global said at the launch that Nokia 6 will now be available in the global market starting Q2 2017.

Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch full-HD display with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top.

In addition to the standard editions, HMD Global also launched an Arte Black Nokia 6 variant that comes at a price of EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 21,000).

Nokia 6 comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, and dual-tone flash, as well as an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The dual-SIM Nokia 6 smartphone comes with a 3000mAh non-removable battery with fast-charging support.

Nokia 6 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat smartphone has USB 2.0 port for connectivity, fingerprint sensor in the front, stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos audio enhancement.

As per HMD Global, Nokia 6 will also launch in India.