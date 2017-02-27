Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Nokia 6 in Pictures

 
27 February 2017
Nokia 6 in Pictures

Highlights

  • Nokia 6 was launched in China in January
  • Nokia 6 will be globally available from Q2 2017
  • The international variant has 3GB RAM

HMD Global launched Nokia 6 for global markets on Sunday at an MWC 2017 event held in Barcelona. It's the first smartphone from HMD Global that bears the Nokia moniker, as HMD Global has licensing rights for Nokia phones. We spent some time with Nokia 6 and here are some pictures straight from the event:

nokia 6 front gadgets360 Nokia 6

Nokia 6 was initially launched in China. HMD Global said at the launch that Nokia 6 will now be available in the global market starting Q2 2017.

nokia 6 back gadgets360 Nokia 6

Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch full-HD display with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top.

nokia 6 arte black display gadgets360 Nokia 6

In addition to the standard editions, HMD Global also launched an Arte Black Nokia 6 variant that comes at a price of EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 21,000).

nokia 6 arte black rear gadgets360 Nokia 6

Nokia 6 comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, and dual-tone flash, as well as an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

nokia 6 arte black slant gadgets360 Nokia 6

The dual-SIM Nokia 6 smartphone comes with a 3000mAh non-removable battery with fast-charging support.

nokia 6 gadgets360 Nokia 6

Nokia 6 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat smartphone has USB 2.0 port for connectivity, fingerprint sensor in the front, stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos audio enhancement.

nokia 6 arte black back gadgets360 Nokia 6

As per HMD Global, Nokia 6 will also launch in India. More details here.

Tags: Nokia 6 Specifications, MWC, MWC 2017, HMD Global, Nokia 6 Launch, Nokia 6 Price, Nokia 6 Price in India, Nokia 6 India Launch, Mobiles, Android, Nokia
Nokia 6 in Pictures
 
 

