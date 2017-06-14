Why Jio Broadband Rollout Could Be Great for Indian Consumers
Alongside the Nokia 3 and Nokia 6, HMD Global has also launched the Nokia 5 in India. Priced at Rs. 12,899, the device is set to compete in the heavily crowded mid-range segment in India. At this price range, Nokia 5 is going to face heavy competition especially from the Redmi Note 4, Vivo Y55s and the Moto G5 smartphones in India.
We pit the Nokia 5 against these smartphones from Xiaomi, Vivo, and Motorola to ascertain which one looks best on paper. Having said that, wait for our detailed review of the Nokia 5 before you make a purchase.
As mentioned above, Nokia 5 is priced in India at Rs. 12,899, and will be available for pre-booking starting July 7 through offline channels. In comparison, the Redmi Note 4 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 12,999 and is made available on Flipkart and Mi.com through flash sales. The Moto G5 is priced at Rs. 11,999 making it the cheapest of the lot, and is available on Amazon India and offline channels as well. Lastly, the Vivo Y55s smartphone is priced at Rs. 12,490 in India, and is available across the country through online and offline channels.
The Nokia 5 shines on the software front with the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat, while the Moto G5 also sports the Android 7.0 Nougat version, not lagging behind. The other two offer Android Marshmallow with their own skins on top. The only smartphone that does not have a fingerprint sensor in this lot is the Vivo Y55s smartphone. In all the other specification comparisons, the four smartphones fight neck to neck, with Nokia 5 lagging behind slightly in screen resolution, and RAM. It’s worth noting that the Nokia 5 has an 8-megapixel front camera, while the others sport a 5-megapixel front sensor.
Nokia 5 fights well on paper, but offers only 16GB of internal storage, while the Redmi Note 4 offers 64GB in the same price range. The big pain point for the Xiaomi phone is its availability, and if you can’t get your hands on one till July 7, you could consider pre-ordering the Nokia 5 instead, though we suggest you stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for detailed review of the Nokia 5 before you make a decision.
Check out the full comparison of the Nokia 5 vs Redmi Note 4 vs Vivo Y55s vs Moto G5 below:
|Ratings
|Overall NDTV Rating
|-
|Design Rating
|-
|Display Rating
|-
|Software Rating
|-
|Performance Rating
|-
|Battery Life Rating
|-
|Camera Rating
|-
|Value for money Rating
|-
|General
|Release date
|February 2017
|February 2017
|February 2017
|August 2016
|Dimensions (mm)
|147.90 x 72.90 x 7.50
|149.70 x 72.50 x 8.05
|144.30 x 73.00 x 9.50
|151.00 x 76.00 x 8.30
|Weight (g)
|142.00
|-
|145.00
|175.00
|Battery capacity (mAh)
|2730
|3000
|2800
|4100
|Removable battery
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
|Colours
|Gold, Space Grey
|Tempered Blue, Copper, Matte Black, Silver
|Lunar Grey, Fine Gold
|Gold, Grey, Matte Black
|Display
|Screen size (inches)
|5.20
|5.20
|5.00
|5.50
|Resolution
|1280x720 pixels
|720x1280 pixels
|1080x1920 pixels
|1080x1920 pixels
|Pixels per inch (PPI)
|-
|-
|441
|401
|Hardware
|Processor
|1.4GHz quad-core
|octa-core
|1.4GHz octa-core
|2GHz octa-core
|Processor make
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|RAM
|3GB
|2GB
|3GB
|4GB
|Internal storage
|16GB
|16GB
|16GB
|64GB
|Expandable storage
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Expandable storage type
|microSD
|microSD
|microSD
|microSD
|Expandable storage up to (GB)
|256
|128
|128
|128
|Camera
|Rear camera
|13-megapixel
|13-megapixel
|13-megapixel
|13-megapixel
|Flash
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Front camera
|5-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|5-megapixel
|5-megapixel
|Software
|Operating System
|Android 6.0
|Android 7.1.1
|Android 7.0
|Android 6.0
|Skin
|Funtouch OS 3.0
|-
|-
|MIUI 8
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standards supported
|-
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|802.11 a/b/g/n
|802.11 a/b/g/n
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes, v 4.20
|Yes, v 4.10
|NFC
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Number of SIMs
|2
|2
|2
|2
|SIM1
|SIM Type
|Micro-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Micro-SIM
|4G/LTE
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM2
|SIM Type
|Micro-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Micro-SIM
|4G/LTE
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Sensors
|Compass/ Magnetometer
|No
|Yes
|No
|No
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Barometer
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Temperature sensor
|No
|No
|No
|No
