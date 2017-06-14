Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Vivo Y55s vs Moto G5: Price in India, Specifications Compared

 
14 June 2017
Nokia 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Vivo Y55s vs Moto G5: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Highlights

  • The Nokia 5 is priced at Rs. 12,899
  • The smartphone runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat
  • The Nokia 5 will go on pre order from July 7

Alongside the Nokia 3 and Nokia 6, HMD Global has also launched the Nokia 5 in India. Priced at Rs. 12,899, the device is set to compete in the heavily crowded mid-range segment in India. At this price range, Nokia 5 is going to face heavy competition especially from the Redmi Note 4, Vivo Y55s and the Moto G5 smartphones in India.

We pit the Nokia 5 against these smartphones from Xiaomi, Vivo, and Motorola to ascertain which one looks best on paper. Having said that, wait for our detailed review of the Nokia 5 before you make a purchase.

Nokia 5 vs Redmi Note 4 vs Vivo Y55s vs Moto G5 price in India

As mentioned above, Nokia 5 is priced in India at Rs. 12,899, and will be available for pre-booking starting July 7 through offline channels. In comparison, the Redmi Note 4 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 12,999 and is made available on Flipkart and Mi.com through flash sales. The Moto G5 is priced at Rs. 11,999 making it the cheapest of the lot, and is available on Amazon India and offline channels as well. Lastly, the Vivo Y55s smartphone is priced at Rs. 12,490 in India, and is available across the country through online and offline channels.

Nokia 5 vs Redmi Note 4 vs Vivo Y55s vs Moto G5 specifications

The Nokia 5 shines on the software front with the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat, while the Moto G5 also sports the Android 7.0 Nougat version, not lagging behind. The other two offer Android Marshmallow with their own skins on top. The only smartphone that does not have a fingerprint sensor in this lot is the Vivo Y55s smartphone. In all the other specification comparisons, the four smartphones fight neck to neck, with Nokia 5 lagging behind slightly in screen resolution, and RAM. It’s worth noting that the Nokia 5 has an 8-megapixel front camera, while the others sport a 5-megapixel front sensor.

Nokia 5 fights well on paper, but offers only 16GB of internal storage, while the Redmi Note 4 offers 64GB in the same price range. The big pain point for the Xiaomi phone is its availability, and if you can’t get your hands on one till July 7, you could consider pre-ordering the Nokia 5 instead, though we suggest you stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for detailed review of the Nokia 5 before you make a decision.

Check out the full comparison of the Nokia 5 vs Redmi Note 4 vs Vivo Y55s vs Moto G5 below:

Vivo Y55s vs Nokia 5 vs Motorola Moto G5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comparison

 
Vivo Y55s
Nokia 5
Motorola Moto G5
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for money Rating-
General
Release dateFebruary 2017February 2017February 2017August 2016
Dimensions (mm)147.90 x 72.90 x 7.50149.70 x 72.50 x 8.05144.30 x 73.00 x 9.50151.00 x 76.00 x 8.30
Weight (g)142.00-145.00175.00
Battery capacity (mAh)2730300028004100
Removable batteryNoNoYesNo
ColoursGold, Space GreyTempered Blue, Copper, Matte Black, SilverLunar Grey, Fine GoldGold, Grey, Matte Black
Display
Screen size (inches)5.205.205.005.50
Resolution1280x720 pixels720x1280 pixels1080x1920 pixels1080x1920 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)--441401
Hardware
Processor1.4GHz quad-coreocta-core1.4GHz octa-core2GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 425Qualcomm Snapdragon 430Qualcomm Snapdragon 430Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
RAM3GB2GB3GB4GB
Internal storage16GB16GB16GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)256128128128
Camera
Rear camera13-megapixel13-megapixel13-megapixel13-megapixel
FlashYesYesYesYes
Front camera5-megapixel8-megapixel5-megapixel5-megapixel
Software
Operating SystemAndroid 6.0Android 7.1.1Android 7.0Android 6.0
SkinFuntouch OS 3.0--MIUI 8
Connectivity
Wi-Fi standards supported-802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n802.11 a/b/g/n
BluetoothYesYesYes, v 4.20Yes, v 4.10
NFCNoNoNoNo
Number of SIMs2222
SIM1
SIM TypeMicro-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIMMicro-SIM
4G/LTEYesYesYesYes
SIM2
SIM TypeMicro-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIMMicro-SIM
4G/LTEYesYesYesYes
Sensors
Compass/ MagnetometerNoYesNoNo
Proximity sensorYesYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYesYes
BarometerNoNoNoNo
Temperature sensorNoNoNoNo
Motorola Moto G5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Light and easy to grip
  • Stock Android Nougat
  • Decent camera
  • Image backups via Google Photos for two years
  • Bad
  • Heating issues
  • Average battery performance
Read detailed Motorola Moto G5 review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2800mAh
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Great battery performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Hybrid SIM slot
  • Too much software bloat
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh
Vivo Y55s

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Slim and light
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Bad
  • No fingerprint sensor
  • Forgettable design
  • Average cameras
  • Weak SoC for the price
  • Lacks reinforced glass
Read detailed Vivo Y55s review

Display

5.20-inch

Processor

1.4GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1280x720 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2730mAh

Redmi Note 4
Nokia 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Vivo Y55s vs Moto G5: Price in India, Specifications Compared
 
 

