Alongside the Nokia 3 and Nokia 6, HMD Global has also launched the Nokia 5 in India. Priced at Rs. 12,899, the device is set to compete in the heavily crowded mid-range segment in India. At this price range, Nokia 5 is going to face heavy competition especially from the Redmi Note 4, Vivo Y55s and the Moto G5 smartphones in India.

We pit the Nokia 5 against these smartphones from Xiaomi, Vivo, and Motorola to ascertain which one looks best on paper. Having said that, wait for our detailed review of the Nokia 5 before you make a purchase.

Nokia 5 vs Redmi Note 4 vs Vivo Y55s vs Moto G5 price in India

As mentioned above, Nokia 5 is priced in India at Rs. 12,899, and will be available for pre-booking starting July 7 through offline channels. In comparison, the Redmi Note 4 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 12,999 and is made available on Flipkart and Mi.com through flash sales. The Moto G5 is priced at Rs. 11,999 making it the cheapest of the lot, and is available on Amazon India and offline channels as well. Lastly, the Vivo Y55s smartphone is priced at Rs. 12,490 in India, and is available across the country through online and offline channels.

Nokia 5 vs Redmi Note 4 vs Vivo Y55s vs Moto G5 specifications

The Nokia 5 shines on the software front with the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat, while the Moto G5 also sports the Android 7.0 Nougat version, not lagging behind. The other two offer Android Marshmallow with their own skins on top. The only smartphone that does not have a fingerprint sensor in this lot is the Vivo Y55s smartphone. In all the other specification comparisons, the four smartphones fight neck to neck, with Nokia 5 lagging behind slightly in screen resolution, and RAM. It’s worth noting that the Nokia 5 has an 8-megapixel front camera, while the others sport a 5-megapixel front sensor.

Nokia 5 fights well on paper, but offers only 16GB of internal storage, while the Redmi Note 4 offers 64GB in the same price range. The big pain point for the Xiaomi phone is its availability, and if you can’t get your hands on one till July 7, you could consider pre-ordering the Nokia 5 instead, though we suggest you stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for detailed review of the Nokia 5 before you make a decision.

Check out the full comparison of the Nokia 5 vs Redmi Note 4 vs Vivo Y55s vs Moto G5 below: