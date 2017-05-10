HMD Global is expected to make the Nokia 5 available in a month's time in India, and if European pricing of the smartphone (EUR 190) is anything to go by, it will be released in India around a price of around Rs. 13,000. In any case, the official Nokia 5 price is expected to be in the range of Rs. 12,000 - Rs. 15,000 at the time of launch. In this price range, the phone will be competing against the likes of Lenovo's Moto G5, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (4GB + 64GB), and Oppo A57 smartphones. The aforementioned smartphones are currently available at Rs. 11,999, Rs. 12,999, and Rs. 13,749 respectively in India.

While all three smartphones in competition offer more memory (RAM) than the Nokia 5, we will help you figure out if the upcoming smartphone from the company has other features to match its competition.

Nokia 5

The dual-SIM Nokia 5 runs Android 7.1.1 out-of-the-box and sports a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM. As for the camera, Nokia 5 comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

The phone features 16GB of inbuilt storage, which should not be an issue as the storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). In terms of connectivity, the Nokia 5 offers options such as Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). The Nokia 5 battery capacity is 3000mAh, and the phone measures 149.7x72.5x8.05mm.

Oppo A57

In comparison, we will first take up Oppo A57 as it is the only other smartphone under consideration that also sports an HD (720x1280 pixels) display, 5.2 inches in size. The standout feature of Oppo's smartphone is its 16-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera on Oppo A57 is a 13-megapixel shooter with an aperture of f/2.2, and PDAF, along with an LED flash module.

The dual-SIM Oppo A57 smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box customised with Oppo's ColorOS 3.0 skin on top. It is powered by an octa-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM and Adreno 505 GPU for graphics. The phone also has a fingerprint scanner mounted on the physical home button in the front.

For storage, the smartphone has an inbuilt storage of 32GB that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 128GB). The Oppo A57's connectivity options include 4G LTE, GPRS/ EDGE, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, USB, and 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone is powered by a 2900mAh battery.

While the Oppo A57 will be able to deliver high-quality selfies, Nokia 5 does not come with any such unique feature that might give the phone an upper hand over the Oppo smartphone. In terms of processor and memory, again the Nokia phone falls short of the Oppo A57.

Moto G5

Moving to Lenovo's Moto G5 smartphone, it comes with Moto-exclusive features including Moto Display, Actions, twist gesture, and a One Button Nav mode that allows users to navigate the interface with swipes on the fingerprint scanner. The dual-SIM Moto G5 runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box, and features a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor coupled 3GB of RAM.

The Moto G5 camera features a 13-megapixel sensor with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, and dual-LED flash, and a 5-megapixel front camera with a wide-angle lens and an f/2.2 aperture. The 32GB of inbuilt storage onboard is expandable via microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

Moto G5 connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth v4.2, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes with battery capacity of 2800mAh.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Finally moving to the smartphone's biggest competition, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is available in three variants, 2GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage, 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage. Over here we will be discussing the 4GB RAM variant as it has been priced by the company at Rs. 12,999, and is likely to be closest to the expected Nokia 5 pricing in India.

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass IPS display and is powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4's rear camera bears a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor equipped with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash. The front camera sports a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens. Expandable storage is available on the Redmi Note 4 via a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration, supporting microSD cards (up 128GB).

As you can see from the specifications, Redmi Note 4 offers more memory, a denser resolution display, and a much more powerful processor in comparison to the Nokia 5. While the Nokia smartphone is expected to be launched around the same price, it does not match, at least on paper, the performance offered by the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

Now that you know more about Nokia 5 and its competition, hopefully you will be able to figure out whether the nostalgia factor associated with Nokia brand is worth ignoring other features offered by competing smartphones.