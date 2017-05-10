Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Moto G5 vs Oppo A57: Price and Specifications Compared

 
10 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nokia 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Moto G5 vs Oppo A57: Price and Specifications Compared

HMD Global is expected to make the Nokia 5 available in a month's time in India, and if European pricing of the smartphone (EUR 190) is anything to go by, it will be released in India around a price of around Rs. 13,000. In any case, the official Nokia 5 price is expected to be in the range of Rs. 12,000 - Rs. 15,000 at the time of launch. In this price range, the phone will be competing against the likes of Lenovo's Moto G5, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (4GB + 64GB), and Oppo A57 smartphones. The aforementioned smartphones are currently available at Rs. 11,999, Rs. 12,999, and Rs. 13,749 respectively in India.

While all three smartphones in competition offer more memory (RAM) than the Nokia 5, we will help you figure out if the upcoming smartphone from the company has other features to match its competition.

Nokia 5

The dual-SIM Nokia 5 runs Android 7.1.1 out-of-the-box and sports a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM. As for the camera, Nokia 5 comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

The phone features 16GB of inbuilt storage, which should not be an issue as the storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). In terms of connectivity, the Nokia 5 offers options such as Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). The Nokia 5 battery capacity is 3000mAh, and the phone measures 149.7x72.5x8.05mm.

Oppo A57

In comparison, we will first take up Oppo A57 as it is the only other smartphone under consideration that also sports an HD (720x1280 pixels) display, 5.2 inches in size. The standout feature of Oppo's smartphone is its 16-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera on Oppo A57 is a 13-megapixel shooter with an aperture of f/2.2, and PDAF, along with an LED flash module.

The dual-SIM Oppo A57 smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out-of-the-box customised with Oppo's ColorOS 3.0 skin on top. It is powered by an octa-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM and Adreno 505 GPU for graphics. The phone also has a fingerprint scanner mounted on the physical home button in the front.

For storage, the smartphone has an inbuilt storage of 32GB that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 128GB). The Oppo A57's connectivity options include 4G LTE, GPRS/ EDGE, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, USB, and 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone is powered by a 2900mAh battery.

While the Oppo A57 will be able to deliver high-quality selfies, Nokia 5 does not come with any such unique feature that might give the phone an upper hand over the Oppo smartphone. In terms of processor and memory, again the Nokia phone falls short of the Oppo A57.

Moto G5

Moving to Lenovo's Moto G5 smartphone, it comes with Moto-exclusive features including Moto Display, Actions, twist gesture, and a One Button Nav mode that allows users to navigate the interface with swipes on the fingerprint scanner. The dual-SIM Moto G5 runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box, and features a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor coupled 3GB of RAM.

The Moto G5 camera features a 13-megapixel sensor with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, and dual-LED flash, and a 5-megapixel front camera with a wide-angle lens and an f/2.2 aperture. The 32GB of inbuilt storage onboard is expandable via microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

Moto G5 connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth v4.2, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes with battery capacity of 2800mAh.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Finally moving to the smartphone's biggest competition, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is available in three variants, 2GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage, 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage. Over here we will be discussing the 4GB RAM variant as it has been priced by the company at Rs. 12,999, and is likely to be closest to the expected Nokia 5 pricing in India.

The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 2.5D curved glass IPS display and is powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4's rear camera bears a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor equipped with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), an f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash. The front camera sports a 5-megapixel CMOS sensor, coupled with an 85-degree wide angle lens. Expandable storage is available on the Redmi Note 4 via a hybrid dual-SIM card configuration, supporting microSD cards (up 128GB).

As you can see from the specifications, Redmi Note 4 offers more memory, a denser resolution display, and a much more powerful processor in comparison to the Nokia 5. While the Nokia smartphone is expected to be launched around the same price, it does not match, at least on paper, the performance offered by the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

Now that you know more about Nokia 5 and its competition, hopefully you will be able to figure out whether the nostalgia factor associated with Nokia brand is worth ignoring other features offered by competing smartphones.

Nokia 5 vs Motorola Moto G5 vs Oppo A57 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comparison

 
Nokia 5
Motorola Moto G5
Oppo A57
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
  Compare Nokia 5 Compare Motorola Moto G5 Compare Oppo A57 Compare Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for money Rating-
General
Release dateFebruary 2017February 2017November 2016August 2016
Dimensions (mm)149.70 x 72.50 x 8.05144.30 x 73.00 x 9.50149.10 x 72.90 x 7.65151.00 x 76.00 x 8.30
Weight (g)-145.00147.00175.00
Battery capacity (mAh)3000280029004100
Removable batteryNoYesNoNo
ColoursTempered Blue, Copper, Matte Black, SilverLunar Grey, Fine GoldRose Gold, GoldGold, Grey, Matte Black
Display
Screen size (inches)5.205.005.205.50
Resolution720x1280 pixels1080x1920 pixels720x1280 pixels1080x1920 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)-441-401
Hardware
Processorocta-core1.4GHz octa-core1.4GHz octa-core2GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 430Qualcomm Snapdragon 430Qualcomm Snapdragon 435Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
RAM2GB3GB3GB4GB
Internal storage16GB16GB32GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)128128256128
Camera
Rear camera13-megapixel13-megapixel13-megapixel13-megapixel
FlashYesYesYesYes
Front camera8-megapixel5-megapixel16-megapixel5-megapixel
Software
Operating SystemAndroid 7.1.1Android 7.0Android 6.0Android 6.0
Skin--ColorOS 3.0MIUI 8
Connectivity
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n802.11 b/g/n802.11 a/b/g/n
BluetoothYesYes, v 4.20Yes, v 4.10Yes, v 4.10
NFCNoNoNoNo
Number of SIMs2222
SIM1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIMMicro-SIM
4G/LTEYesYesYesYes
SIM2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIMMicro-SIM
4G/LTEYesYesYesYes
Sensors
Compass/ MagnetometerYesNoYesNo
Proximity sensorYesYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYesYes
BarometerNoNoNoNo
Temperature sensorNoNoNoNo
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Great battery performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Hybrid SIM slot
  • Too much software bloat
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh
Motorola Moto G5

Motorola Moto G5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Light and easy to grip
  • Stock Android Nougat
  • Decent camera
  • Image backups via Google Photos for two years
  • Bad
  • Heating issues
  • Average battery performance
Read detailed Motorola Moto G5 review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2800mAh
Oppo A57

Oppo A57

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Good battery life
  • Decent app performance
  • Cameras fare well in daylight
  • Dedicated microSD slot
  • Bad
  • No backlit buttons
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Oppo A57 review

Display

5.20-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

16-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2900mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Nokia 5, Moto G5, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Oppo A57, Mobiles, Android
Nokia 6 vs Vivo V5 vs Gionee A1 vs Moto G5 Plus: Price and Specifications Compared
UN Aviation Agency Seeks Global Approach to Laptop Ban
Redmi Note 4
Nokia 5 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Moto G5 vs Oppo A57: Price and Specifications Compared
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Redmi Note 3
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio JioFiber Is Being Trialled in These Cities
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Go on Sale in India Today
  3. OnePlus 5's Leaked Benchmark Scores Show It Beating Samsung Galaxy S8+
  4. Prime Minister Modi Launches Digital Database for Supreme Court
  5. Flipkart Big 10 Sale: What’s ‘Bid and Win’, and How Does it Work?
  6. Asus ZenFone 3 Zoom With Dual Rear Cameras Finally Becomes Available
  7. Nokia 6 vs Vivo V5 vs Gionee A1 vs Moto G5 Plus
  8. Coolpad Note 5, Note 5 Lite to Be Available at Discount in Amazon Sale
  9. Nokia Phones' India Success, WhatsApp Encryption & More: 360 Daily
  10. This Smartphone Has a 10000mAh Battery With Fast Charging
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.