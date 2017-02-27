Nokia 5 in Pictures

HMD Global on Sunday unveiled the Nokia 5 smartphone alongside the Nokia 3, Nokia 6 and Nokia 3310. The Nokia 5 is priced at EUR 189 (roughly Rs. 13,500) and will be available in APAC, Middle East, Africa and Europe in Q2 2017.

The Nokia 5 sports a "seamless" aluminium body with rounded edges. Similar to the Nokia 3, the Nokia 5 will be available as both single SIM and dual-SIM variants.

The Nokia 5 will be available in in Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black, and Copper colours. The device measures 149.7x72.5x8.05mm.

The Nokia 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. The handset comes with 16GB inbuilt storage and supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB).

The device sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF and dual tone flash. The front features a an 8-megapixel camera with autofocus and comes with 84-degress field of view lens.

The Home Button on the front also houses the fingerprint scanner. The Nokia 5 comes with Google Assistant and unlimited cloud storage on Google Photots.

The Nokia5 sports a 5.2-inch (720x1280 pixels) IPS LCD display and comes with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass cover on top.