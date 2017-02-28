Nokia 5 First Look

At the ongoing MWC 2017, HMD Global took the stage on Sunday to unveil its highly anticipated Nokia-branded lineup which include the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 smartphones. While the Nokia 3 is cheapest among the lot, the Nokia 5 acts as a scaled-down version of the Nokia 6. We spent some time with the Nokia 5 during the launch event and tell you what you need to know in the video below.

The Nokia 5 is a mid-ranged handset priced at EUR 189 (roughly Rs. 13,500). The device will be running Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box with regular updates once its made available in APAC, Middle East, Africa and Europe in Q2 2017 Q2 2017.

The Nokia 5's design is highlighted with a "seamless" aluminium body that curves around the edges for a smooth, rounded shape. The top is covered with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass. The handset features a fingerprint sensor embedded in the home button. The device will be offered in Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black, and Copper colours.

It sports a 5.2-inch (720x1280 pixels) IPS LCD display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. The handset comes with 16GB inbuilt storage with support for expandable storage via microSD card (up to 128GB).

On the camera front, the Nokia 5 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF and dual tone flash and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with autofocus and 84-degress field of view lens. It measures 149.7x72.5x8.05mm and supports LTE Cat. 4 download speeds. A 3000mAh non-removable battery is fitted inside the device.

HMD Global is also bringing Google's Assistant to all the Nokia-branded Android devices in addition to unlimited cloud storage on Google Photos. The Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 smartphones will be coming to India in Q2 2017.