If you're a Nokia loyalist who stayed true to the brand through the last few years - and we do know a few people like that - then you're probably super excited right now over news that the Nokia 3310 is about to get a reboot. The week started with the news that the Nokia 3310 reboot will be released at MWC next week and ended with a concept video that shows what the modern avatar of the iconic Nokia 3310 could look like.

The Nokia 3310 is expected to launch at MWC 2017, along with the Nokia P1, and other phones including the Nokia 3 budget Android phone, the mid-range Nokia 5, and the global launch of Nokia 6 that HMD Global unveiled in China last month at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,000). Read on to catch up to all the other news you might have missed out on this week.

Motorola was in the news this week as well, with leaks about both the Moto G5, and the Moto G5 Plus. Earlier this week, a leak claimed that the Moto G5 price will be lower than the Moto G4 was at launch. That phone was launched by Lenovo in India at a starting price of Rs. 12,499 in June last year. Later in the week, the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus were accidentally listed online by a Spanish retailer - with purported official renders and promotional materials claiming features, specifications, and other details.

The Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus are tipped to sport metal bodies, and come with Lenovo branding on the side panels. They will have 2GB RAM, 5-megapixel front cameras, and water repellent coating. The Moto G5 is said to have a 5-inch full-HD display, and 32GB storage, while the Moto G5 Plus will reportedly have a slightly larger 5.2-inch display, 64GB of storage, and a 3000mAh battery.

Lenovo is teasing the Moto G5 launch alongside Moto G5 Plus smartphones at the company's February 26 event at the side-lines of MWC 2017 in Barcelona.

In an interesting bit of telecom news from India, the we found out that Reliance Jio 4G download speeds lagged behind Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea, in January as per TRAI data. Reliance Jio average 4G download speeds were at 8.345Mbps. Comparatively, Airtel was at 11.862Mbps. Reliance Jio rivals Idea and Vodafone also made gains in January, with Reliance Jio the only major telco to have registered a drop. However, Reliance Jio's freebies have helped make up for the slower speeds - as per India Ratings and Research, it has led to a 20 percent revenue loss for the telecom industry.

We had one more leak this week that was pretty important - about the Samsung Galaxy S8. After the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 debacle which led to a recall, eventually placing the blame on its battery, Samsung has effectively been without a flagship phone, so there are a lot of hopes resting on the Galaxy S8.

So far, its launch date is supposed to be revealed at MWC 2017, and another leak suggested it will come in black, gold, and orchid grey. The Samsung Galaxy S8 price, according to the retailer is $950 (roughly Rs. 63,800) and $1050 (roughly Rs. 70,500) for the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus respectively.

In terms of device launches, it was a slightly slower week than usual, as MWC 2017 looms just around the corner. Expect lots of MWC related news during the coming week, before the official start of the conference on Monday, February 27.

We saw the Meizu M5s being launched this week in China, for roughly Rs. 7,800, packing a 5.2-inch display, 3GB of RAM, and 16GB storage. In India, we got the launch of the Asus ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE, at RS. 8,999. The new Asus ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE (ZB500KL) is an upgraded version of the Asus ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE (T500), which was launched last year in India. The Asus ZenFone Go 5.0 LTE features a 5-inch HD display. It is powered by a 1GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 coupled with 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of inbuilt storage.

The Swipe Konnect Star also launched this week, priced at Rs. 3,799. The entry level smartphone has 4G VoLTE support and 16GB internal storage, though as is to be expected at the price, the other specs don't really stand out - it comes with a 1GHz processor, 1GB RAM, and a 4-inch display of 480x854 pixels resolution.

There were two other launches this week - the Acer Spin 3 Windows 10 convertible, launched at Rs. 42,999, and the Xiaomi Mi Populele, a "smart" ukulele which can teach you how to play.

But the biggest launch story this week had nothing to do with smartphones, or any other kind of device. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday successfully launched the PSLV-C37 rocket with 104 satellites on board, creating a new record for the most satellites on a single rocket. It's a great accomplishment, and ISRO's former chairman says that its rockets can take 400 satellites to space at a time. The organisation has laid out its plans for future launches, with the SAARC satellite in March, and Chandrayaan 2 in 2018.

In other uplifting news this week, a seven year old girl wrote a handwritten job application to Google, and got a response from none other than the CEO, Sundar Pichai. In her letter to Sundar Pichai, 7-year-old UK resident Chloe Bridgewater wrote that she liked computers, robots, and tablets, and was a good student in school. Apart from working at Google, she also wants to work at a chocolate factory and swim at the Olympics. Pichai responded by saying that he hoped that she would continue to work hard and follow her dreams. "Thank you so much for your letter. I'm glad that you like robots and computers, and hope that you will continue to learn about technology. I think that if you keep working hard and following your dreams, you can accomplish everything that you set your mind to."

Meanwhile, Apple will begin manufacturing in India in the coming months, starting with the iPhone SE at a contract manufacturer's plant in the southern Indian technology hub of Bengaluru, a Reuters source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday. The source also said it was too early to say what other phone models Apple would assemble at the Bengaluru plant.

Speaking of things coming to India, the TED talks are going to be "made in India", sort of. TED and Star India will collaborate to launch a new Hindi talk show – called TED Talks India: Nayi Soch – on the latter’s platform, hosted by Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan, the two companies announced on Thursday. The show will be presented in TED’s signature format, featuring a variety of speakers who will share “big ideas” in a short time, usually 18 minutes or less.

Riot Games, the creator of League of Legends, is also setting up its office in India. Although the company is yet to announce this officially, it's been interviewing people in India for some time now, and now seems to have completed the hire of its country manager, Anurag Khurana, a veteran in the Indian games industry.