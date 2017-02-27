Nokia 3310 Reboot at MWC 2017: The Top Seven Features to Look Out For

Nokia 3310, the iconic Nokia feature phone, has finally made a comeback at HMD Global's Sunday launch event at MWC 2017 in Barcelona. The feature phone was rumoured to relaunch with a refresh, and the company that owns rights to the Nokia brand didn't disappoint enthusiasts.

The new Nokia 3310 sports an all-new body and surely gives a feeling of an "old wine in a new bottle." Priced at EUR 49 (roughly Rs. 3,500), the new Nokia 3310 will be heading to several markets including India in Q2 2017. Apart from the Indian market, the Nokia 3310 (2017) is also expected to launch in APAC, Middle East, Africa, and Europe. Brad Rodrigues, Interim President of Nokia Technologies, during the keynote on Sunday said that the "return of the Nokia 3310 has us smiling too."

HMD Global stressed that the new Nokia 3310 is the company's reward to the Nokia loyalists, and the message the company is giving is that the new portfolio indeed delivers the pure Nokia experience. Matching consumer expectations, HMD Global in a nostalgic event at the side-lines of MWC 2017 revealed the reboot of the Nokia 3310 which comes with a lot of new features including a new design, a headphone jack, new colour options, and the also marks the return of Snake game.

Nokia 3310 design

We all are familiar with the hefty Nokia 3310 design which was also considered to be among the sturdiest handsets ever built. For the new Nokia 3310, the company has a slightly different take on the design. The company says that the Nokia 3310 (2017) is "reborn with a modern twist on design."

The new Nokia 3310 however maintains the design cues including the rounded corners from its original sibling. HMD Global says that the curved screen window makes for better "readability in sunlight."

The new Nokia 3310 also sports new push buttons, and will feature a new UI with similarities with the original sibling.

Nokia 3310 camera

The new Nokia 3310 sports a 2-megapixel rear camera which can be considered as one of the biggest updates to the iconic handset. It is also accompanied by an LED flash. As with all feature phones, the quality of pictures will not be exceptional, though the presence of a camera adds a lot of value to the device.

Nokia 3310 battery

As expected, the new Nokia 3310 comes with an impressive battery life. HMD Global at the launch event claimed that the handset packs removable 1200mAh battery and can deliver a talk time of up to 22 hours while a standby time of up to 31 days.

Headphone jack

One of the features wasn't available on the original Nokia 3310 was the headphone jack but the feature has definitely made its way to the new Nokia 3310. It comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and supports FM radio as well as comes with MP3 player for listening to your favourite music.

New colour options

The new Nokia 3310 will be available in all-new avatar and comes with fresh colours as well. The Nokia 3310 (2017) will come in Warm Red and Yellow colours both with a gloss finish while will also come in Dark Blue and Grey colours both with a matte finish.

Snake game

One of the things that were expected to make a return with the Nokia 3310 refresh was the legendary Snake game. HMD Global at its launch event confirmed that the Snake game will be coming with a little update and has been optimised for the colour screen. The company alongside also revealed that the Snake will available in a new version on Facebook's Messenger app.

Micro-USB port

The new Nokia 3310 will be also ditching the pin charger that was present on the original model. It will come with a Micro-USB charging port.

Some of the features of the new Nokia 3310 include a 2.4-inch QVGA display; Nokia Series 30+ OS; 16MB storage with support for expandable storage via microSD card (up to 32GB).