There hasn't been a dip in excitement among Nokia fans ever since reports of the imminent launch of a Nokia 3310 refresh first made it to headlines. The news was later corroborated by one of the most prolific phone tipsters in recent times, Evan Blass, who claimed that the new Nokia 3310 will be unveiled at the MWC 2017 trade show later this month. The Nokia 3310 reboot is widely expected to get a price tag of EUR 59 (roughly Rs. 4,000) which will make it decently priced in the feature phone competition. Out of all the Nokia phones - Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 global availability details - expected to be announced at the MWC 2017, the Nokia 3310 has no doubt become one of the biggest attractions.

When the Nokia 3310 originally launched back in 2000, the phone was promoted to be the best for chatting. The phone was also one of the first to boast of the Nokia Navi Key, which offered easy access to the phone's features.

The excitement around any reincarnation of the Nokia 3310 is such that the Finland-based company was able to pull a prank on consumers with a special Nokia 3310 version with Windows Phone 8 operating software, and 41-megapixel PureView camera back in 2014. Let's look at some of the reasons that make the Nokia 3310, the phone every user wants.

Battery life

The smartphone era may have seen its fair share of innovations in terms of camera, UI, processing power, and features but unfortunately, battery life has taken the biggest hit as mobile communication evolved. The original Nokia 3310 offered a healthy 260 hours of standby time and a decent 4 hours and 30 minutes of talk time for a 1000mAh battery. With the new Nokia 3310, we can expect the era of improved battery life to return.

'Almost' indestructible

The Nokia 3310 is no doubt one of the most iconic Nokia phones ever built. Much like other Nokia feature phones that are known for their durability, reliability, and simplicity, the Nokia 3310 was also considered to be among the sturdiest handsets ever built. The Nokia 3310 could easily survive drops or even accidental water spills. The biggest relief was the handset never required a screen protector unlike modern day phones. With touchscreens dominating smartphones, there has been the fear of phones with cracked screens for users.

Snake II

The Nokia 3310 refresh could mean that the legendary Snake game will make its comeback on a Nokia device. It was one of the most popular mobile games in the 2000s and the Nokia 3310 had it.

Coloured Shells

The Nokia 3310 refresh could also mean the return of the colourful rear shells. To recall, the Nokia 3310 was made available during 2000s in six different colours. Unfortunately, the unibody design has killed the fun of flaunting new coloured rear shells on phones.

Welcome screen

One of the features that I miss on my smartphone is the ability to tweak my welcome screen. Forget iOS, it's rare to find the option to edit your welcome screen this option even in most Android ROMs. The Nokia 3310 could bring that privilege to you.