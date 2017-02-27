Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Nokia 3310 (2017) in Pictures

 
27 February 2017
Nokia 3310 (2017) in Pictures

HMD Global brought back the iconic Nokia 3310 feature phone on Sunday at MWC 2016. The revamped Nokia 3310 priced at EUR 49 (roughly Rs. 3,500) and brings with Nokia's classic Snakes game and ringtone.

nokia 3310 2017 original gadgets360 nokia

Nokia 3310 (2017) (left), Nokia 3310 (right)


As seen above, the new Nokia 3310 features a rounded design similar to the original. The new curved screen window is designed for better "readability in sunlight." The new handset also sports new push buttons and a new UI with similarities to the original.

nokia 3310 red black yellow reuters 273117 153116 8791 Nokia 3310

The Nokia 3310 will be offered in new vibrant colours including Red, Yellow, Blue and Grey.

nokia 3310 back yellow Nokia 3310

Unlike the original, the new Nokia 3310 gets a 2-megapixel rear camera and a 3.5mm audio jack.

nokia 3310 yellow bottom gadgets360 nokia 3310

The Nokia 3310 sports a 2.4-inch QVGA (240x320 pixel) colour display, compared to the 48x84 pixel resolution of the original. The device comes with 16MB internal storage and supports expandable storage via microSD card (up to 32GB). It also packs a 1200mAh battery pack which promises talk time of up to 22 hours and standby time of up to 31 days.

nokia 3310 top gadgets360 nokia 3310

HMD Global also brought back the classic Snake game, updated and optimised for the new 3310. 

nokia 3310 yellow front gadgets360 nokia 3310

Nokia 3310 (2017) in Pictures
 
 

