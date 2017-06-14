The Nokia 3, priced in India at Rs. 9,499, has finally been launched in the country and will be available to purchase starting this Friday from offline stores. It is the cheapest of the three Nokia Android phones launched todayin the country, and has its work cut out in the budget segment of the Indian smartphone market. With the sub-Rs. 10,000 segment overcrowded in India, Nokia 3 is up for tough competition from brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, and even Lenovo.

We pit the Nokia 3 against the Xiaomi Redmi 4, Oppo A37 and Lenovo K6 Power to see if it stands tall amidst the competition or not, and how it fares compared to other budget smartphones in India.

Nokia 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Oppo A37 vs Lenovo K6 Power price in India

Starting with the price in India, Nokia 3 has been launched at Rs. 9,499, and will be available offline only. To compare, the Redmi 4 model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage is priced at Rs. 8,999. This variant is up for grabs on Mi.com and Amazon India exclusively via flash sales. The Oppo A37 is currently available on Amazon India for Rs. 9,848, and Lenovo K6 Power is up for grabs for Rs. 9,999 on Flipkart.

Nokia 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Oppo A37 vs Lenovo K6 specifications

While the full comparison of specifications is in the table below, the big difference seen is that Nokia 3 runs on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat software. However, Nokia 3 sports a MediaTek processor, while the others pack different Snapdragon SoCs. Battery capacity on the Nokia 3 is also less when compared to the 4000mAh plus batteries on Lenovo and Xiaomi variants.

While the Nokia 3 seems to lack in a few specifications, especially when compared to the Redmi 4, its offline availability will be welcome, as will be latest version of Android (with promise for regular updates). Xiaomi Redmi 4 is still going out of stock within minutes in flash sales, and the Nokia 3 could be a good alternative, though we will hold our judgement until we’d had a chance to review the phone.

Check out the full Nokia 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Oppo A37 vs Lenovo K6 Power comparison: