Nokia 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Oppo A37 vs Lenovo K6 Power: Price in India, Specifications Compared

14 June 2017
Highlights

  • Nokia 3 is priced at Rs. 9,499
  • The smartphone will be available offline only
  • The Nokia 3 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat

The Nokia 3, priced in India at Rs. 9,499, has finally been launched in the country and will be available to purchase starting this Friday from offline stores. It is the cheapest of the three Nokia Android phones launched todayin the country, and has its work cut out in the budget segment of the Indian smartphone market. With the sub-Rs. 10,000 segment overcrowded in India, Nokia 3 is up for tough competition from brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, and even Lenovo.

We pit the Nokia 3 against the Xiaomi Redmi 4, Oppo A37 and Lenovo K6 Power to see if it stands tall amidst the competition or not, and how it fares compared to other budget smartphones in India.

Nokia 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Oppo A37 vs Lenovo K6 Power price in India

Starting with the price in India, Nokia 3 has been launched at Rs. 9,499, and will be available offline only. To compare, the Redmi 4 model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage is priced at Rs. 8,999. This variant is up for grabs on Mi.com and Amazon India exclusively via flash sales. The Oppo A37 is currently available on Amazon India for Rs. 9,848, and Lenovo K6 Power is up for grabs for Rs. 9,999 on Flipkart.

Nokia 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Oppo A37 vs Lenovo K6 specifications

While the full comparison of specifications is in the table below, the big difference seen is that Nokia 3 runs on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat software. However, Nokia 3 sports a MediaTek processor, while the others pack different Snapdragon SoCs. Battery capacity on the Nokia 3 is also less when compared to the 4000mAh plus batteries on Lenovo and Xiaomi variants.

While the Nokia 3 seems to lack in a few specifications, especially when compared to the Redmi 4, its offline availability will be welcome, as will be latest version of Android (with promise for regular updates). Xiaomi Redmi 4 is still going out of stock within minutes in flash sales, and the Nokia 3 could be a good alternative, though we will hold our judgement until we’d had a chance to review the phone.

Check out the full Nokia 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Oppo A37 vs Lenovo K6 Power comparison:

Nokia 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power vs Oppo A37 comparison

 
Nokia 3
Xiaomi Redmi 4
Lenovo K6 Power
Oppo A37
  Compare Nokia 3 Compare Xiaomi Redmi 4 Compare Lenovo K6 Power Compare Oppo A37
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for money Rating--
General
Release dateFebruary 2017November 2016September 2016June 2016
Dimensions (mm)143.40 x 71.40 x 8.48139.30 x 69.90 x 8.65141.90 x 70.30 x 9.30143.10 x 71.00 x 7.68
Weight (g)-150.00145.00136.00
Battery capacity (mAh)2650410040002630
Removable batteryNoNoNoNo
ColoursSilver White, Matte Black, Tempered Blue, Copper WhiteGold, BlackGold, Dark Grey, SilverGold, Grey
Display
Screen size (inches)5.005.005.005.00
Resolution720x1280 pixels720x1280 pixels1080x1920 pixels720x1280 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)-296441293
Hardware
Processor1.3GHz quad-core1.4GHz octa-core1.4GHz octa-core1.2GHz quad-core
Processor makeMediaTek 6737Qualcomm Snapdragon 435Qualcomm Snapdragon 430Qualcomm Snapdragon 410
RAM2GB3GB3GB2GB
Internal storage16GB32GB32GB16GB
Expandable storageYesYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)128128128128
Camera
Rear camera8-megapixel13-megapixel13-megapixel8-megapixel
FlashYesYesYesYes
Front camera8-megapixel5-megapixel8-megapixel5-megapixel
Software
Operating SystemAndroid 7.0Android 6.0.1Android 6.0.1Android 5.1
Skin-MIUI 8Vibe Pure UIColorOS 3.0
Connectivity
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 b/g/n802.11 b/g/n802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothYesYes, v 4.10Yes, v 4.20Yes, v 4.00
NFCYesNoNoNo
Number of SIMs2222
SIM1
SIM TypeMicro-SIMMicro-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/LTEYesYesYesYes
SIM2
SIM TypeMicro-SIMMicro-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/LTEYesYesYesYes
Sensors
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYesNo
GyroscopeYesYesYesYes
BarometerNoNoNoNo
Temperature sensorNoNoNoNo
Xiaomi Redmi 4

Xiaomi Redmi 4

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Compact body
  • Solid battery performance
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Hybrid dual-SIM
  • Limited availability
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 4 review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh
Lenovo K6 Power

Lenovo K6 Power

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Good looks and build quality
  • Decent display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • No fast charging support
  • Cameras could have been better
  • No dedicated microSD card slot
Read detailed Lenovo K6 Power review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4000mAh

Tasneem Akolawala

Redmi Note 4
Nokia 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Oppo A37 vs Lenovo K6 Power: Price in India, Specifications Compared
 
 

