Nokia 3 vs Nokia 5 vs Nokia 6: Which Phone Is for You?

Nokia launched three new phones - Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3310 at its MWC 2017 event in Barcelona on Sunday and also announced the worldwide launch for its Nokia 6 smartphone. If we keep aside the revamp of the original Nokia 3310, the three Nokia smartphones at offer will be running Android Nougat out-of-the-box when they are made available. If you are confused about which variant to go for, here are some features and specification differences that might help you choose the device most suitable for you.

Nokia 3 vs Nokia 5 vs Nokia 6 Specifications

Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 price compared

The Nokia 3 has been priced at at EUR 139 (roughly Rs. 9,800) while the Nokia 5 has been priced at EUR 189 (roughly Rs. 13,500) by the company. The Nokia 6 will be made available at EUR 229 (roughly Rs. 16,000) while its all-new Arte Black variant, which will sport high-class piano black colour and 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, has been priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 21,000).

All new Nokia phones will be launched in APAC, Middle East, Africa and Europe in Q2 2017. Hopefully these features will help you decide which device suits your requirements best.

Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 specifications compared

While the Nokia 3 and Nokia 6 smartphones runs Android 7.0 Nougat, the Nokia 5 will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. In terms of display, the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 feature a 5-inch and 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display respectively. The Nokia 6 on the other hand features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display.

Coming to the processors on the smartphones, the Nokia 3 is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek 6737 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. On the other hand, the Nokia 5 and the Nokia 6 are powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. While the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 come with 16GB of built-in storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB), the Nokia 6 comes with 32GB of inbuilt storage, which is also expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB ).

In terms of optics, while all three smartphones feature an 8-megapixel front camera, the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 pack an 8-megapixel, 13-megapixel, and 16-megapixel camera at the rear-end of the device.

Coming to the battery capacity, the Nokia 3 houses a 2650mAh non-removable battery while both Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 house a 3000mAh non-removable battery. The Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 additionally features a fingerprint sensor, which is missing from the Nokia 3 smartphone.

The connectivity options offered by all three smartphones include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, 3G and 4G connectivity. Both Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 smartphones will be made available in single and dual-SIM variants.