Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Nokia 3 in Pictures

 
27 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Nokia 3 in Pictures

Nokia made its comeback at Barcelona with the launch of three smartphones - Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 - along with the relaunch of iconic Nokia 3310 in a new avatar. We got some time to play with the new devices and here is the Nokia 3 in pictures:

nokia 3 front gadgets360 Nokia 3

For the specifications, Nokia 3 packs-in a 5-inch HD (720x1280) IPS display and has 16GB of expandable inbuilt storage.

nokia 3 rear gadgets360 Nokia 3

The Nokia 3 comes in Silver White, Matte Black, Tempered Blue, and Copper White colours.

nokia 3 specs gadgets360 Nokia 3

The Nokia 3 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor clocked at 1.3GHz coupled with 2GB of RAM.

nokia 3 top gadgets360 Nokia 3

On the top, Nokia 3 has a 3.5mm audio jack, unlike the smartphones from other mobile manufacturers.

nokia 3 back gadgets360 Nokia 3

On the camera front, Nokia 3 sports 8-megapixel cameras on both front and rear side.

nokia 3 white gadgets360 Nokia 3

Nokia 3 has been priced at EUR 139 (roughly Rs. 9,800), and it is said to arrive in India in Q2 2017.

Tags: Nokia 3 Specifications, Nokia 3 Price in India, Nokia 3 India Launch, Nokia 3 in Pictures, Mobiles
Moto G5 Plus India Launch Set for March 15
ZTE Blade V8 Mini, Blade V8 Lite Launched at MWC 2017: Release Date, Specifications, and More
Unboxed Mobiles
Nokia 3 in Pictures
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

MWC 2017
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 3310 Reboot at MWC 2017: The Top Seven Features to Look Out For
  2. Moto G5 Plus Set to Launch in India on March 15
  3. Nokia 3310 With Month-Long Battery Life, Snake Game Launched
  4. Nokia 3, Nokia 5 With Android Nougat Launched at MWC 2017
  5. Nokia 3 vs Nokia 5 vs Nokia 6: Which Phone Is for You?
  6. Moto G5 vs Nokia 5 vs Redmi 3S Prime
  7. Nokia 6 to Be Launched Globally, Coming to India Soon
  8. Airtel Announces 'War on Roaming', Both Domestic and International
  9. Sony Launches Four New Smartphones at MWC 2017
  10. Moto G5, G5 Plus Launched at MWC 2017; Coming to India in March
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.