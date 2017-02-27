Nokia made its comeback at Barcelona with the launch of three smartphones - Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 - along with the relaunch of iconic Nokia 3310 in a new avatar. We got some time to play with the new devices and here is the Nokia 3 in pictures:

For the specifications, Nokia 3 packs-in a 5-inch HD (720x1280) IPS display and has 16GB of expandable inbuilt storage.

The Nokia 3 comes in Silver White, Matte Black, Tempered Blue, and Copper White colours.

The Nokia 3 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor clocked at 1.3GHz coupled with 2GB of RAM.

On the top, Nokia 3 has a 3.5mm audio jack, unlike the smartphones from other mobile manufacturers.

On the camera front, Nokia 3 sports 8-megapixel cameras on both front and rear side.

Nokia 3 has been priced at EUR 139 (roughly Rs. 9,800), and it is said to arrive in India in Q2 2017.