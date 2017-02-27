Nokia 3 First Look

Nokia 3 was launched alongside the Nokia 5 and the Nokia 3310 at MWC 2017 on Sunday, and HMD Global also announced global availability of these phones in Q2 2017 - with the Nokia 6 joining them. Keeping true to its low-to-mid range roots, the Nokia 3 is the cheapest of the three Nokia-branded Android device priced at EUR 139 (roughly Rs. 9,800). We got our hands on the Nokia 3 during the launch event at MWC 2017 and here's what you need to know.

The Nokia 3 is HMD Global's budget Nokia-branded smartphone running Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. The company also promises regular updates for all its Android smartphones. The device sports a polycarbonate body with a machined aluminium frame and Gorilla Glass on top, designed to give a premium finish to a budget handset. The device also features capacitive buttons and will be offered in Silver White, Matte Black, Tempered Blue, and Copper White colour variants.

Nokia 3 in Pictures

The Nokia 3 features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display and is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor clocked at 1.3GHz coupled with 2GB of RAM. There is 16GB of internal storage available, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Optics include an 8-megapixel camera on both the front and back. Both the cameras come with autofocus and the company added that the device sports display flash. The Nokia 3 packs a 2650mAh battery. The device measures 143.4x71.4x8.4mm. The device supports 4G LTE as well as LTE Cat. 4 speeds with download speeds of up to 150Mbps and upload speeds of up to 50Mbps.

Additionally, the Nokia-branded device also get some support from Google in the form of Assistant and unlimited cloud storage on Google Photos. The Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 smartphones will be coming to India in Q2 2017.