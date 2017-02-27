Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus in Pictures

Lenovo-brand Moto launched the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus in Barcelona ahead of MWC 2017. We spent some time with Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus and here are the pictures of both the smartphones.

The Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus come with Motorola exclusive features such as Moto Display, Actions, twist gesture, and a One Button Nav mode that lets users navigate the interface with swipes on the fingerprint scanner.

Both the smartphones run on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. They will be available from March in Lunar Grey, and Fine Gold colour variants.

Moto G5 features a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and be powered by a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 processor.

In the camera department, the Moto G5 Plus sports 'the most advanced' 12-megapixel rear camera with dual autofocus, 4K video recording, f/1.7 aperture, and dual-LED flash. While, Moto G5 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture.

The Moto G5 will start at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant and the Moto G5 Plus will be priced at $229 (roughly Rs. 15,300) for the 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, and EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 19,700) for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant.

Motorola announced that India is on the second spot when it comes to market share, and rakes in about 10 percent of overall sales. Moto G5 Plus is set to launch in India on March 15.