Moto G5 and G5 Plus: Five Features You Need to Know

Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus, the latest mid-range smartphones from the Lenovo brand, were launched at MWC 2017 in Barcelona on Tuesday.

Even though most of the specifications of the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus were already leaked ahead of their official release, here are five features you need to know about the newly launched devices.

1) Google Assistant

Both Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus smartphones feature support for Google Assistant, the search engine's artificial-intelligence based digital assistant, which was earlier limited to just Pixel smartphones. Google Assistant has been praised both by smartphone critics as well as users for it capability to understand the context of the questions on the basis of queries asked earlier in the conversation. Google Assistant is now being considered a formidable rival to Apple's Siri and its ability to constantly improve means that it will get better with time.

2) Camera

While Moto G5 Plus sports a 12-megapixel rear camera, compared with 13-megapixel rear camera on Moto G5, the company has claimed that the 'Plus' variant has "the most advanced" rear camera setup with f/1.7 aperture and dual autofocus pixels, 4K video recording, and dual-LED flash. On the other hand, the rear camera on Moto G5 comes with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, and dual-LED flash. The smaller screen variant has a 5-megapixel wide-angle front camera for selfies.

3) Moto Display

Both the smartphones come with company's Moto Display, which allows users to get a preview of their notifications without having to unlock their smartphone. This feature can come in handy when users want to stay up-to-date without having to unlock their devices.

4) One Button Nav

Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus smartphones come with One Button Nav feature that allows users to navigate through the screens using just the fingerprint scanner on the phone. It seems that the company has tried to make it convenient to use the phones without stretching the thumb or fingers out every single time just to navigate through screens.

5) Moto Actions

With Moto Actions users can get to their most used features with simple gestures without having to touch any button. You can simply twist the smartphone to open camera app or chop down twice to turn on the flashlight.

The Moto G5 will start at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant and the Moto G5 Plus will be priced at $229 (roughly Rs. 15,300) for the 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, and EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 19,700) for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The price of the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant of the Moto G5 is not clear at this moment. The smartphones will run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and are expected to be launched for India in March.