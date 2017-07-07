Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Moto E4 Plus vs Nokia 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power

 
07 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Moto E4 Plus vs Nokia 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power

Highlights

  • Moto E4 Plus India launch is scheduled for July 12
  • The smartphone comes in two variants
  • It will compete against Nokia 3, Redmi 4, and Lenovo K6 Power

Moto continues its smartphone launching spree as it gears up to release the Moto E4 Plus in India on July 12, its sixth handset in the country since March this year. The Moto E4 Plus is a budget smartphone with a 5000mAh battery, 3GB RAM option, and 13-megapixel rear camera, features that make it an attractive choice for those looking for a low-cost handset. However, considering how competitive the Indian smartphone market is, especially in the budget segment, the upcoming Moto handset will not have it easy, especially since it will go up against popular models such as Nokia 3, Xiaomi Redmi 4, and Lenovo K6 Power. If you are confused between the four, we take a look at their prices, best features, and the other key specifications to help you figure out which one to buy.

Moto E4 Plus vs Nokia 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power price

The official Moto E4 Plus price in India will be announced at the July 12 launch event, but it is expected to fall in the Rs. 9,000-12,000 bracket for the two variants. In contrast, the Nokia 3 is available for Rs. 9,499 in offline stores, while you can buy Lenovo K6 Power for Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM variant and Rs. 10,999 for the Rs. 10,999 model. The Xiaomi Redmi 4 variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available at Rs. 10,999 as well.

Moto E4 Plus vs Nokia 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power features and specifications

The highlight of Moto E4 Plus is its 5000mAh battery with fast-charging support, along with the water-repellent coating to protect it from splashes. It is also the only one in this list to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. As for the remaining Moto E4 Plus specifications, you will get a 5.5-inch HD screen, 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M chipset, up to 128GB microSD card support, 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 5-megapixel front camera with LED flash, fingerprint sensor, and two RAM/ storage options: 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage, and 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage.

Nokia 3, the only Nokia Android phone available in the market right now, is aimed at buyers looking for a premium-looking smartphone with a budget price tag. It has a smaller 5-inch HD display, Android 7.0 Nougat software, the same quad-core MediaTek MT6737M chip with top clock speed of 1.4GHz, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, microSD card support (up to 256GB), 8-megapixel rear and front cameras, and a 2630mAh battery. Among the handsets discussed here, it is the only one without a fingerprint sensor.

The highlight of Lenovo K6 Power is its big battery too (4000mAh), runs on Android 7.0 Nougat after a recent update, and is the only handset here with full-HD display resolution. The smartphone has a 5-inch display, 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 430 SoC, 32GB storage, provision for up to 128GB microSD card, 3GB and 4GB RAM options, 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 8-megapixel front camera, fingerprint sensor, and Dolby Atmos audio enhancement.

As for the popular Redmi 4 highlight, you get a 4100mAh battery, 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM. Though it launched with Android Marshmallow baked in, the handset is scheduled to get Android 7.1 Nougat in the future. The smartphone features a 5-inch HD screen, 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 435 processor, storage expansion up to 128GB, 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 5-megapixel front camera, and fingerprint sensor.

While the Moto E4 Plus release plans are not announced yet, you can buy the Nokia 3 from offline stores, Lenovo K6 Power from Flipkart, and Xiaomi Redmi 4 from Amazon India and Mi.com.

So, did this comparison help you decide which among the four is the right smartphone for you? Let us know your choice in the comments below.

Motorola Moto E4 Plus vs Nokia 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power comparison

 
Motorola Moto E4 Plus
Nokia 3
Xiaomi Redmi 4
Lenovo K6 Power
  Compare Motorola Moto E4 Plus Compare Nokia 3 Compare Xiaomi Redmi 4 Compare Lenovo K6 Power
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for money Rating--
General
Release dateJune 2017February 2017November 2016September 2016
Dimensions (mm)155.00 x 77.50 x 9.55143.40 x 71.40 x 8.48139.30 x 69.90 x 8.65141.90 x 70.30 x 9.30
Weight (g)181.00-150.00145.00
Battery capacity (mAh)5000265041004000
Removable batteryNoNoNoNo
Colours-Silver White, Matte Black, Tempered Blue, Copper WhiteGold, BlackGold, Dark Grey, Silver
Display
Screen size (inches)5.505.005.005.00
Resolution720x1280 pixels720x1280 pixels720x1280 pixels1080x1920 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)267-296441
Hardware
Processor1.4GHz quad-core1.3GHz quad-core1.4GHz octa-core1.4GHz octa-core
Processor makeMediaTek MTK6737MMediaTek 6737Qualcomm Snapdragon 435Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
RAM2GB2GB3GB3GB
Internal storage16GB16GB32GB32GB
Expandable storageYesYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)-128128128
Camera
Rear camera13-megapixel8-megapixel13-megapixel13-megapixel
FlashYesYesYesYes
Front camera5-megapixel8-megapixel5-megapixel8-megapixel
Software
Operating SystemAndroid 7.1Android 7.0Android 6.0.1Android 6.0.1
Skin--MIUI 8Vibe Pure UI
Connectivity
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 b/g/n802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 b/g/n802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothYes, v 4.10YesYes, v 4.10Yes, v 4.20
NFCNoYesNoNo
Number of SIMs1222
SIM1
SIM Type-Micro-SIMMicro-SIMNano-SIM
4G/LTEYesYesYesYes
SIM2
SIM Type-Micro-SIMMicro-SIMNano-SIM
4G/LTE-YesYesYes
Sensors
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYesYes
GyroscopeNoYesYesYes
BarometerNoNoNoNo
Temperature sensorNoNoNoNo

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Moto E4 Plus, Moto, Moto E4 Plus India Launch, Moto E4 Plus Price in India, Xiaomi Redmi 4, Lenovo K6 Power, Nokia 3
This Is What an Overwatch Netflix Original Series Could Look Like
Pokemon Go Anniversary Special Edition Pikachu and Anniversary Box Announced
Moto E4 Plus vs Nokia 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vivo V5S
TRENDING
  1. RBI Limits Customer Liability in Online Banking Fraud
  2. OnePlus 5 Fails to Beat Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy S8 in DxOMark Review
  3. Nokia 5 Pre-Bookings in India Begin Today
  4. Moto E4 Plus vs Nokia 3 vs Redmi 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power
  5. Honor 8 Pro Launch, Moto E4 Plus on Flipkart, Nokia 8, More: 360 Daily
  6. Xiaomi to Make Its Budget Phones Available for Pre-Orders in India Today
  7. Camera Maker Red Launches Hydrogen One, a Phone With Crazy Features
  8. Jio's Rs. 500 Feature Phone, Ola's Big Plans, and More: Your 360 Daily
  9. Vivo X9s, Vivo X9s Plus With Dual Selfie Cameras Launched
  10. Moto E4 Plus Will Be a Flipkart Exclusive, E-Commerce Site Teases
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.