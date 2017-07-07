Moto continues its smartphone launching spree as it gears up to release the Moto E4 Plus in India on July 12, its sixth handset in the country since March this year. The Moto E4 Plus is a budget smartphone with a 5000mAh battery, 3GB RAM option, and 13-megapixel rear camera, features that make it an attractive choice for those looking for a low-cost handset. However, considering how competitive the Indian smartphone market is, especially in the budget segment, the upcoming Moto handset will not have it easy, especially since it will go up against popular models such as Nokia 3, Xiaomi Redmi 4, and Lenovo K6 Power. If you are confused between the four, we take a look at their prices, best features, and the other key specifications to help you figure out which one to buy.

Moto E4 Plus vs Nokia 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power price

The official Moto E4 Plus price in India will be announced at the July 12 launch event, but it is expected to fall in the Rs. 9,000-12,000 bracket for the two variants. In contrast, the Nokia 3 is available for Rs. 9,499 in offline stores, while you can buy Lenovo K6 Power for Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM variant and Rs. 10,999 for the Rs. 10,999 model. The Xiaomi Redmi 4 variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available at Rs. 10,999 as well.

Moto E4 Plus vs Nokia 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 4 vs Lenovo K6 Power features and specifications

The highlight of Moto E4 Plus is its 5000mAh battery with fast-charging support, along with the water-repellent coating to protect it from splashes. It is also the only one in this list to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. As for the remaining Moto E4 Plus specifications, you will get a 5.5-inch HD screen, 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M chipset, up to 128GB microSD card support, 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 5-megapixel front camera with LED flash, fingerprint sensor, and two RAM/ storage options: 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage, and 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage.

Nokia 3, the only Nokia Android phone available in the market right now, is aimed at buyers looking for a premium-looking smartphone with a budget price tag. It has a smaller 5-inch HD display, Android 7.0 Nougat software, the same quad-core MediaTek MT6737M chip with top clock speed of 1.4GHz, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, microSD card support (up to 256GB), 8-megapixel rear and front cameras, and a 2630mAh battery. Among the handsets discussed here, it is the only one without a fingerprint sensor.

The highlight of Lenovo K6 Power is its big battery too (4000mAh), runs on Android 7.0 Nougat after a recent update, and is the only handset here with full-HD display resolution. The smartphone has a 5-inch display, 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 430 SoC, 32GB storage, provision for up to 128GB microSD card, 3GB and 4GB RAM options, 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 8-megapixel front camera, fingerprint sensor, and Dolby Atmos audio enhancement.

As for the popular Redmi 4 highlight, you get a 4100mAh battery, 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM. Though it launched with Android Marshmallow baked in, the handset is scheduled to get Android 7.1 Nougat in the future. The smartphone features a 5-inch HD screen, 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 435 processor, storage expansion up to 128GB, 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 5-megapixel front camera, and fingerprint sensor.

While the Moto E4 Plus release plans are not announced yet, you can buy the Nokia 3 from offline stores, Lenovo K6 Power from Flipkart, and Xiaomi Redmi 4 from Amazon India and Mi.com.

So, did this comparison help you decide which among the four is the right smartphone for you? Let us know your choice in the comments below.