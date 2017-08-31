Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Micromax Canvas Infinity vs Nokia 5: Price, Specifications, and Features Compared

 
31 August 2017
Highlights

  • Micromax Canvas Infinity is priced at Rs. 9,999, Nokia 5 costs Rs. 12,249
  • The Canvas Infinity will go on sale on September 1 via Amazon India
  • Nokia 5 is already available in India via offline stores

Micromax Canvas Infinity is the newest affordable handset launched in India that aims to make a splash in a segment that has a high turnover rate for devices, considering how quickly companies release smartphones in the sub-Rs. 15,000 price band. The new Micromax Canvas Infinity has a FullVision display that was limited only to the high-end of the price bracket so far, but will soon be up for grabs for Rs. 9,999. Then there’s the Nokia 5, a smartphone that is looking to cash in on its brand name and premium design in the same price bracket. But as a consumer, it indeed becomes confusing when you have to make a buying decision. We help you make that decision with our detailed Micromax Canvas Infinity vs Nokia 5 comparison.

Micromax Canvas Infinity vs Nokia 5 price in India, launch offers

The Canvas Infinity price in India is Rs. 9,999, and it will go on sale in India on Friday, September 1 via Amazon India; it will become available on offline stores later on as well. Registrations for the first Canvas Infinity sale are still open. As part of the launch offers, you will get up to 30GB additional Jio data (5GB of complimentary data on six recharges), Rs. 250 cashback in Amazon Pay balance, 5 Kindle bestseller ebooks worth Rs. 375, and promise of 24-hour servicing.

On the other hand, the Nokia 5 price in India is set as Rs. 12,499, Rs. 2,500 more than the Micromax handset’s; it is available only via offline stores, like its sibling Nokia 3. HMD Global – the company behind the Nokia Android phones – is providing 5GB of data at Rs. 149 per month for three recharges, and Rs. 2,500 discount on Makemytrip.com (Rs. 1,800 on hotels, and Rs. 700 on flights).

Micromax Canvas Infinity vs Nokia 5 specifications, features

The highlight of Micromax Canvas Infinity is the 5.7-inch FullVision display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 720x1440 pixels resolution. It comes with custom UI based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box, but will get Android 8.0 Oreo update soon, the company says. You get 3GB of RAM, and 32GB inbuilt storage with the handset, with provision to expand storage using microSD cards of up to 128GB. The device also supports gesture-based shortcuts. Keeping everything running is the 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 425 SoC.

Though the handset doesn’t feature a dual rear camera setup, it has a 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture on the back that provides Bokeh shots. In the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and soft flash. The Canvas Infinity is powered by a 2900mAh battery that is claimed to deliver talk time of 20 hours, while connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/ AGPS, and OTG support (up to 64GB).

Nokia 5, on the other hand, doesn’t offer such beefy specifications. Instead, relies on stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat software and its integration with the hardware that the company claims offers a seamless user experience; it is also scheduled to get Android Oreo. As for the Nokia 5 specifications, you get a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280px) display, octa-core 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 SoC, 2GB RAM, 16GB in-built storage, and microSD card support (up to 128GB). The body is made using 6000 series aluminium.

On the back is the 13-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture and dual tone, dual-LED flash, while an 8-megapixel selfie shooter sits in front. It has a 3000mAh battery and the connectivity suites includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, fingerprint sensor, FM radio, Micro-USB 2.0, and USB OTG.

Micromax Canvas Infinity
Nokia 5
  Compare Micromax Canvas Infinity Compare Nokia 5
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for money Rating-
General
Release dateAugust 2017February 2017
Dimensions (mm)-149.70 x 72.50 x 8.05
Battery capacity (mAh)29003000
Removable batteryYesNo
ColoursBlackTempered Blue, Copper, Matte Black, Silver
Display
Screen size (inches)5.705.20
Resolution720x1440 pixels720x1280 pixels
Hardware
Processor1.4GHz quad-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 425Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
RAM3GB2GB
Internal storage32GB16GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)128128
Camera
Rear camera13-megapixel13-megapixel
FlashYesYes
Front camera16-megapixel8-megapixel
Software
Operating SystemAndroid 7.1.2Android 7.1.1
SkinMy Launcer-
Connectivity
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 b/g/n802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYesYes
NFCNoYes
Number of SIMs22
SIM1
SIM TypeMicro-SIMNano-SIM
4G/LTEYesYes
SIM2
SIM TypeMicro-SIMNano-SIM
4G/LTEYesYes
Sensors
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
BarometerNoNo
Temperature sensorNoNo

