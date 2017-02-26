LG at its Sunday keynote event in Barcelona unveiled the G6 flagship smartphone. The new smartphone was heavily teased by the South Korean company, and comes with Snapdragon 821 processor under the hood, as rumoured previously. The company reportedly chose the dated Snapdragon 821 processor for more than one reason as Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 is said to debut on the Samsung Galaxy S8 next month and the old processor will give head start to the LG G6.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC isn't a completely unfamiliar chipset, and we've seen it in several smartphones including the Pixel devices - Pixel and Pixel XL. Another popular Snapdragon 821-based handset is the OnePlus 3T which has been well received across markets. We pit the three - LG G6, Pixel XL (Review), and OnePlus 3T (Review) - against each other to find out which one is the smartest buy.

Apart from the processor, LG's new flagship packs a lot of features including a 5.7-inch QHD+ FullVision display with a 18:9 aspect ratio and the company's brand new UX 6.0 which has been optimised for the new 18:9 aspect ratio on the LG G6. The new flagship from LG is also the first smartphone which supports Dolby Vision. LG G6 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with the company's brand new UX 6.0, and also is the first non-Pixel phone with Google Assistant. It also supports Quick Charge 3.0. The new LG G6 smartphone also comes with an IP68-rating for dust and water resistance. LG hasn't revealed pricing or availability details of the G6 flagship.

LG G6 vs Google Pixel XL vs OnePlus 3T

Google Pixel XL is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, with two cores clocked at 1.6GHz, and two cores clocked at 2.15GHz. It comes with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and sport Pixel Imprint fingerprint sensor. It features a 5.5-inch QHD AMOLED display. The smartphone sports a 12.3-megapixel rear camera with a Sony IMX378 sensor and PDAF. An 8-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX179 sensor is at the front. The Pixel XL smartphone only comes in 32GB and 128GB storage models. It comes with an IP53-rating for dust and water resistance but doesn't make it waterproof.

Coming to the OnePlus 3T, it sports a 5.5-inch (1080x1920 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC (with two 1.6GHz Kyro cores and two 2.35GHz Kryo cores) coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The OnePlus 3T features a 16-megapixel rear camera while packs a 16-megapixel resolution front camera. It comes in 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage variants. The OnePlus 3T is backed by a 3400mAh battery and supports the company's Dash Charge (5V 4A) fast-charging technology.