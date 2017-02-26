Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

LG G6 vs Google Pixel XL vs OnePlus 3T

 
26 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
LG G6 vs Google Pixel XL vs OnePlus 3T

Highlights

  • LG G6 is powered by a Snapdragon 821 processor
  • LG G6 is the first non-Pixel smartphone to come with Google Assistant
  • Pixel XL and OnePlus 3T are powered by Snapdragon 821

LG at its Sunday keynote event in Barcelona unveiled the G6 flagship smartphone. The new smartphone was heavily teased by the South Korean company, and comes with Snapdragon 821 processor under the hood, as rumoured previously. The company reportedly chose the dated Snapdragon 821 processor for more than one reason as Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 is said to debut on the Samsung Galaxy S8 next month and the old processor will give head start to the LG G6.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC isn't a completely unfamiliar chipset, and we've seen it in several smartphones including the Pixel devices - Pixel and Pixel XL. Another popular Snapdragon 821-based handset is the OnePlus 3T which has been well received across markets. We pit the three - LG G6, Pixel XL (Review), and OnePlus 3T (Review) - against each other to find out which one is the smartest buy.

Apart from the processor, LG's new flagship packs a lot of features including a 5.7-inch QHD+ FullVision display with a 18:9 aspect ratio and the company's brand new UX 6.0 which has been optimised for the new 18:9 aspect ratio on the LG G6. The new flagship from LG is also the first smartphone which supports Dolby Vision. LG G6 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with the company's brand new UX 6.0, and also is the first non-Pixel phone with Google Assistant. It also supports Quick Charge 3.0. The new LG G6 smartphone also comes with an IP68-rating for dust and water resistance. LG hasn't revealed pricing or availability details of the G6 flagship.

LG G6 vs Google Pixel XL vs OnePlus 3T

Google Pixel XL is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, with two cores clocked at 1.6GHz, and two cores clocked at 2.15GHz. It comes with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and sport Pixel Imprint fingerprint sensor. It features a 5.5-inch QHD AMOLED display. The smartphone sports a 12.3-megapixel rear camera with a Sony IMX378 sensor and PDAF. An 8-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX179 sensor is at the front. The Pixel XL smartphone only comes in 32GB and 128GB storage models. It comes with an IP53-rating for dust and water resistance but doesn't make it waterproof.

Coming to the OnePlus 3T, it sports a 5.5-inch (1080x1920 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC (with two 1.6GHz Kyro cores and two 2.35GHz Kryo cores) coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The OnePlus 3T features a 16-megapixel rear camera while packs a 16-megapixel resolution front camera. It comes in 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage variants. The OnePlus 3T is backed by a 3400mAh battery and supports the company's Dash Charge (5V 4A) fast-charging technology.

LG G6 vs OnePlus 3T vs Google Pixel XL comparison

 
LG G6
OnePlus 3T
Google Pixel XL
  Compare LG G6 Compare OnePlus 3T Compare Google Pixel XL
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for money Rating-
General
Release dateFebruary 2017November 2016October 2016
Dimensions (mm)148.90 x 71.90 x 7.90152.70 x 74.70 x 7.35154.70 x 75.70 x 8.50
Weight (g)163.00158.00168.00
Battery capacity (mAh)330034003450
Removable batteryNoNoNo
ColoursIce Platinum, Astro Black, Mystic WhiteGunmetal, Soft GoldVery Silver, Quite Black, Really Blue
Display
Screen size (inches)5.705.505.50
Resolution1440x2880 pixels1080x1920 pixels1440x2560 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)564401534
Hardware
Processor-1.6GHz quad-core1.6GHz quad-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 821Qualcomm Snapdragon 821Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
RAM4GB6GB4GB
Internal storage32GB64GB32GB
Expandable storageYesNoNo
Expandable storage typemicroSD--
Expandable storage up to (GB)2000--
Camera
Rear camera13-megapixel16-megapixel12.3-megapixel
FlashYesYesYes
Front camera5-megapixel16-megapixel8-megapixel
Software
Operating SystemAndroid 7.0Android 6.0.1Android 7.1
Skin-OxygenOS 3.5.3Pixel Launcher
Connectivity
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 4.20Yes, v 4.20Yes, v 4.20
NFCYesYesYes
Number of SIMs121
SIM1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/LTEYesYesYes
SIM2
SIM Type-Nano-SIM-
4G/LTE-Yes-
Sensors
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
BarometerNoNoYes
Temperature sensorNoNoNo
Tags: LG, LG G6, OnePlus 3T, Google Pixel XL, Smartphones
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Huawei P10, P10 Plus With Leica Dual Rear Cameras Launched at MWC 2017
ZTE Gigabit Phone Launched at MWC 2017, World's First 5G-Ready Smartphone
Micromax Canvas Knight 2
LG G6 vs Google Pixel XL vs OnePlus 3T
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

MWC 2017
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 3310 Reboot, Nokia 8, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 Launch at MWC: Live Blog
  2. Moto G5, G5 Plus Launch at MWC: How to Watch the Live Stream
  3. Nokia at MWC 2017: How to Watch Live Stream and Everything We Know So Far
  4. LG G6 With Dual Rear Cameras, Google Assistant Launched at MWC 2017
  5. MWC 2017: What to Expect from Nokia, Moto, LG, Jio, and Others
  6. Reliance Jio Prime, MWC 2017 Buildup, WhatsApp Status and More This Week
  7. Huawei P10, P10 Plus With Dual Camera Setup Launched at MWC 2017
  8. BlackBerry Launches KEYone, the 'Last Smartphone Designed by BlackBerry'
  9. Google Assistant Coming to Devices Running Android 6.0 or Above Versions
  10. Early Uber Investors Call on Company to Change 'Destructive Culture'
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.