LG G6 First Look

LG at MWC 2017 unveiled the highly anticipated flagship G6 smartphone that was touted to sport a near bezel-less design. Apart from its wide screen display, the LG G6 also features Google Assistant with special optimisation from Google, making it the first non-Google Pixel smartphone to feature the virtual assistant. We spent some time with the flagship device and you can find all you need to know in the video below.

The LG G6 moves away from the modular G5 from last year which saw a very lukewarm reaction post its launch. The G6's biggest highlight is its near bezel-less design for an immersive viewing experience. Following Xiaomi's near bezel-less Mi Mix, which was launched last year, the G6 sports an 18:9 (or 2:1) aspect ratio. Samsung is also expected to launch an equally bezel-less design with the Galaxy S8 in March.

The LG G6 is all about fitting a large display in a small body. The slim bezels on the top and bottom of the device allows for more display. The front and back of the device are covered in Gorilla Glass with a metal rim running around the sides. The home button on the back houses a fingerprint scanner leaving the front of the device all for the display. LG has tried to fit a 5.7-inch display in a body meant to fit a 5.2-inch display, making it easier to hold a large display smartphone. The G6 comes in Astro Black, Ice Platinum, and Mystic White.

LG's newest flagship runs Android 7.0 Nougat with the company's new UX 6.0. The handset features a 5.7-inch FullVision display with a QHD+ (1440x2880 pixels) resolution and a pixel density of 564ppi. The flagship is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The LG G6 will be offered in 32GB and 64GB storage options.

The LG G6 sports a dual rear camera, similar to the G5, with two 13-megapixel sensors - one for wide-angle shots with 125-degree lens and f/2.4 aperture, and the other for regular shots with 71-degree lens and OIS 2.0. Meanwhile, the front camera sports a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 100-degree lens. LG has not made a significant change as far as the cameras are concerned.

Unlike the LG G5, the G6 features a non-removable 3300mAh battery. Keeping the battery fixed in its placed also allows the G6 to get an IP68-rating for dust and water resistance, just like the Galaxy S7. The company at the event added that the handset packs a copper heatpipe to better dissipate heat. The device measures 148.9x71.9x7.9mm and weighs 163 grams.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, NFC, and USB Type-C 2.0 along with support for LTE-A 3 Band CA network. LG is yet to announce the price and availability of the LG G6, and we will likely know more in the coming weeks.