Nokia 5 hit the market on Tuesday, August 15 roughly two months after it was unveiled in India, and just three days before the Lenovo K8 Note will become available too. Both are vying to unseat the dominating Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 from its position as the most popular affordable handset in the country. The two new handsets are priced rather close to each other, with the Nokia 5 Rs. 500 cheaper than the Lenovo K8 Note. Confused about which among the two is a better deal for you? We compare the price, launch offers, specifications, and features of the Lenovo K8 Note and Nokia 5.

Lenovo K8 Note review

Lenovo K8 Note vs Nokia 5 price, launch offers

The Nokia 5 price in India is Rs. 12,499, and the handset is already available to purchase in the market from offline stores. HMD Global is providing launch offers such as 4GB of free Vodafone data at Rs. 149 for a period of 3 months, and Rs. 2,500 off on Makemytrip.com (Rs. 1,800 on hotel bookings, and Rs. 700 on domestic flights) with the handset, which packs 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

Lenovo K8 Note, priced at Rs. 12,999 for the variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, will go on sale at 12pm IST on Friday, August 18 exclusively via Amazon India; the model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs. 13,999. Buyers will get Rs. 300 credit for Kindle ebooks, Moto Sports headphones at a discounted price of Rs. 699, and 64GB data as well as ‘unlimited’ calls to any network at Rs. 343 for Idea users (the unlimited calls are actually capped at 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes per week).

Lenovo K8 Note vs Nokia 5 specifications, features

As mentioned above, Lenovo K8 comes in two RAM/storage configurations, and is the first smartphone by the brand to feature dual camera setup on the back. In the front, the smartphone features a LED flash for better selfies in lowlight conditions; the handset runs stock Android 7.1.1 software and has a large 4000mAh battery. Other key features of the Lenovo K8 Note are the splash- and dust-resistant metallic body made from 5000-series aluminium and Dolby Atmos audio enhancement.

Coming to Lenovo K8 Note specifications, the smartphone sports a 5.5-inch display with full-HD (1080x1920 pixel) resolution, and packs a deca-core MediaTek MT6797 chipset (four 1.4GHz Cortex-A53 cores + four 1.85GHz Cortex-A53 + two 2.3GHz Cortex-A72 cores). The primary 13-megapixel rear camera is backed by a 5-megapixel depth-sensing lens to deliver the Bokeh effect; the dual camera setup on the back is complemented by a dual-LED CCT flash module. In the front is a 13-megapixel selfie snapper.

For connectivity, K8 Note features 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, micro-USB, and 3.5mm audio jack. The 4000mAh battery supports fast-charging and is claimed to deliver 24.7 hours of talk time and 378 hours of standby time. There’s a fingerprint sensor and provision to expans storage by up to 128GB via microSD cards as well.

Nokia 5, on the other hand, has a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixel) screen, and is powered by an octa-core 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 processor. On the back of the smartphone is a 13-megapixel camera with dual tone, dual LED flash, while the front camera has an 8-megapixel sensor. like its rival, the Nokia 5 runs on stock Android 7.1.1 software, features a fingerprint sensor, and supports microSD cards for storage expansion (up to 256GB).

The Nokia 5 connectivity features include 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, microUSB 2.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB OTG, and 3.5mm jack. It comes with a 3000mAh battery, and is made using seamless 6000-series aluminium.

So, did this comparison help make your buying decision easier? Let us know which handset you would go for out of the two in the comments below.