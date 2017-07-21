JioPhone has arrived with a bang, putting an end to months of speculation surrounding the company's 4G-enabled feature phone. In tow are a number of Jio freebies, from unlimited 4G data and free voice calls to support for digital payments and new plans. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani revealed details such as the price, key smartphone-like features that make the JioPhone a viable option for those who find smartphones out of reach due to the high costs. Curious about what else the new Jio phone offers? Here's a rundown of everything you really need to know about the newest mobile phone in the market.

Jio Phone price and features

Launching the first-ever Jio phone, Mukesh Ambani pointed out the majority of phone users in India do not have smartphones, pegging the figure at 50 crore (out of 76 crore mobile phone users). Because of the high smartphone prices, they are unable to access the 4G-only Jio network, meaning not only are they unable to get access to high-speed Internet, but also that they are out of Jio's reach as a monetisation opportunity. The JioPhone is meant to address this audience, and thus is an affordable, 4G VoLTE-capable feature phone with 'smart' apps.

Introduced as "India ka smartphone," the JioPhone will be "effectively free." Of course, it's not quite as simple as that either - you will have to make an upfront payment of Rs. 1,500 in order to get your hands on the Jio phone. However, this sum is fully refundable, but you can claim the refund only after three years of purchasing the device.

That said, the phone comes with a whole host of interesting features. For one thing, the JioPhone's got all of the Jio apps - that means Jio Music, Jio Cinema and so on, and access to these is bundled with the prepaid plans for the phone, so even on a feature phone you'll be able to enjoy streaming services. It supports other apps as well, including Facebook, while WhatsApp is not supported at the moment. The Jio Phone also supports 22 Indian languages - and voice commands. You can send messages, place calls, search the Web, and so on, using only voice commands.

Jio phone features revealed at the Reliance AGM

Another interesting feature is NFC support - with this, users will be able to make payments from a linked bank account via UPI, or through POS machines in place of a debit card. This will be enabled later via a software update, although the hardware is already present. There is also a panic button integrated in the device. It will also be able to mirror content from apps such as JioTV and JioCinema on TVs using a cable that the company has developed.

Jio Phone specifications

While company went in detail regarding the features, there was not as much focus on JioPhone specifications. As a feature phone, the device has an alphanumeric keypad, and a small 2.4-inch colour screen. Key JioPhone specifications leaked before the launch include dual SIM functionality, 2-megapixel rear camera, VGA front camera, FM radio, and Bluetooth connectivity. The JioPhone has also been tipped to come with a 4GB of internal storage, and 512MB of RAM.

Jio Phone plans

There are two prepaid plans that you can sign up to with the Jio Phone. Both have a one month validity, and include unlimited data, unlimited calling, and SMS. The plans are for Rs. 153 and Rs. 309 respectively, and on the surface look very similar, but there's one difference. With the Rs. 309 plan, users will be able to use the JioPhone-TV cable to mirror your screen onto any TV, so that Jio's streaming services can be enjoyed by the whole family. And the plans come with 500MB daily FUP for the high-speed data.

At the same time, Ambani also noted that for users who don't want to commit to a monthly plan, the company also has a couple of sachet plans that give shorter term access to data. For two days, Jio Phone users can get the Rs. 24 pack, or they can opt to spend Rs. 54 for a week of usage. Note that these plans are exclusive to JioPhone users and cannot be subscribed by other Jio users.

How to book Jio Phone

The JioPhone will be made available from August 15 in a beta program, and will be available for pre-booking from August 24 onwards. The Jio phone pre-orders can be made using the MyJio app or Jio offline stores. Customers who pre-book the phone will be eligible to purchase it from September onwards, on a first come first serve basis. Mukesh Ambani said Jio is targeting to have 5 million JioPhones available every week.

Reliance Jio numbers

Aside from unveiling the phone, Ambani also gave some details about Reliance Jio's growth. He said that Jio now has over 125 million subscribers, of which 100 million are paid subscribers. He added that Jio users make over 250 crore minutes of voice and video calls every day, and consume 165 crore hours of high speed video per month, and 125 crore GB of data every month.

