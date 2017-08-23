Jio Phone bookings will open Thursday, August 24 as Reliance Jio officially starts taking pre-orders for the 4G feature phone. The JioPhone booking registrations can be made both online and offline, though some offline retailers started taking pre-orders last week, ahead of schedule. It is not yet known exactly what time the registrations will start, so if you are making the JioPhone booking online, it is best to check the MyJio app and Jio.com website every few minutes once the clock strikes midnight. For those without access to the app to make JioPhone online booking, it is best to check with your nearest offline authorised Jio retailers regarding when they will start taking the registrations. If you are not familiar with the process, the documents required, or delivery dates, we are here to help.

Aadhaar card necessary for Jio Phone booking

Gadgets 360 spoke to a Jio retailer who was taking JioPhone bookings offline ahead of the official date. According to the retailer, you will need a copy of your Aadhaar card to make the Jio Phone bookings, both online and offline. Only one unit can be booked per person across the country for individual consumers. If you want to make bulk orders, you can make the registrations against the name of your company by providing your organisation’s PAN or GSTN number.

Jio Phone delivery dates

If you are keen to get your hands on the Jio 4G feature phone, it is best to make the booking as soon as possible. The retailer we spoke to told Gadgets 360 that the JioPhone will be delivered between September 1 and September 4 to consumers who made the bookings in the early days. The company had said at the time of unveiling the phone that it aims to deliver as many as 5 million (50 lakh) units per week across India.

Jio Phone security deposit

JioPhone is free, according to Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, but it requires the user to make an upfront payment of Rs. 1,500, which is refundable after three years. Regarding the Rs. 1,500 security deposit, Ambani had said at the AGM, "The security deposit is necessary to avoid any potential misuse of data." The offline retailer taking pre-orders for the device says the sum needs to be paid only at the time of delivery, not while making the booking. The same should apply for online bookings.

The above points should answer a lot of the questions you probably had about the Jio Phone booking process, though we will have to wait for tonight for more clarity. Of course, the full Jio Phone specifications remain shrouded in mystery, and for that we might just have to wait till the phone hits the market in September.