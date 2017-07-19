The Reliance Industries Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled for 11am on Friday, July 21, where Chairman Mukesh Ambani may once again bring about a paradigm shift in the mobile market. Many expect the company to announce the long-rumoured Jio feature phone at the Reliance AGM, a product that can help the company boost its user base – whose growth was the slowest in April since the Jio operations launched in September last year. But Jio feature phone probably won’t be the only mobile-related item at the Reliance AGM, with a few more expected to be announced when Ambani takes the stage. Here’s a look at what you can expect from the event:

Jio 4G feature phone

The Jio feature phone is expected to be an ultra-affordable 4G VoLTE-enabled handset without a touchscreen but with many smartphone-like features. As a 4G VoLTE handset, it will work on Jio’s network, and will reportedly have features such as Internet tethering, video calling, and access to Jio content, for example movies, and TV shows. Widely expected to be priced at Rs. 500 for the public, the handset will be subsidised, and feature a custom OS (KAI OS) and an app marketplace (KaiOS Plus). The Reliance Jio 4G feature phone is even said to have a digital voice assistant with support for Indian languages.

As for the hardware specifications, the Jio feature phone is said to have a 2.4-inch colour display, 512MB RAM, 4GB of internal storage, up to 128GB microSD card support, dual SIM functionality (Nano SIM + Standard SIM), 2-megapixel rear camera, and VGA front camera. Reports also say users will get 2000mAh battery, FM radio, and Bluetooth 4.1 + LE with the handset.

Cheaper Jio plans

While new Jio plans were launched earlier this month, the company may not be done with those just yet. Reliance Jio is expected to launch new plans priced around Rs. 80-90; however, these may be available only for those who purchase the Jio feature phone, and not for existing users, but there’s no confirmation yet in this regard.

JioFiber broadband

Jio is also expected to launch a broadband service – named JioFiber – soon, which might just be announced at the Reliance AGM as well. The service is already under testing right now in six cities, though the company said it has plans to expand the trial to more cities. A flyer for the Jio broadband service says users will get 100GB data and 100Mbps speed with connection, and the service will be free for the first three months. However, they will have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs. 4,500. With Jio broadband service, the company will be able to upend the world of broadband network, just like it did with mobile networks.

Other announcements

Since launching operations, Jio has been breaking records, whether it is becoming the fastest to 100 million users or becoming the world’s biggest data network. We can expect the operator to announce more such statistics at the Reliance AGM with focus on data in the last six months, since its services went paid.