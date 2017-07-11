How to Restore Your iPhone From iCloud or iTunes Backup

Spider-Man Is the Best Character to Replace Iron Man at the Centre of MCU
If you’re reading this, then you probably took our advice and created a backup of your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. This means all of your data, such as pictures, messages, call logs, and passwords, is saved somewhere safe and you can switch to a different iOS device in no time.
Now it’s time to learn how to restore your iOS device from a backup. Follow these steps, depending on which backup method you chose to use - iTunes or iCloud.
How to restore iPhone from iTunes backup
Here’s how you can restore your iOS device from an iTunes backup.
How to restore iPhone from iCloud backup
Here’s what you need to do to restore your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch from an iCloud backup:
If you restore via iCloud, initially some apps and data such as photos are the only things that appear. Later, iOS will slowly keep restoring other content in the background over the next few hours or days. Just keep your iOS device connected to Wi-Fi as much as possible and the restore will complete itself.
For more tutorials, visit our How To section.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement