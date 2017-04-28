iPhone 7 Plus, HTC Desire 10 Pro, LED TVs, and More Tech Deals

This week we have great deals on the iPhone 7 Plus, high-resolution audio headphones, Sony 2.1 soundbar, LG Smart LED TV, and a lot more.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus 128GB

It's that time of the year again. If you've waited all this while for a decent discount on the iPhone 7 Plus, your wait is almost over. The iPhone 7 Plus 128GB black is currently down to Rs. 62,085 (effective after cashback) at Paytm. This is pretty good considering the next best offer without a cashback is currently at Rs. 68,000 (available on Snapdeal). The iPhone 7 Plus features dual rear cameras (12MP) and a 7MP front-facing camera. The smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch display, and is powered by Apple's A10 processor, supported by 3GB of RAM. The iPhone 7 Plus is a good buy at this price if you are not considering spending full amount on the new iPhone that is expected to launch later this year.

Price: Rs. 62,085 (effective after cashback)

Link: Paytm

Sony HT-CT790 2.1 soundbar

Sony's premium HT-CT790 2.1 soundbar is currently down to Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 30,990) on Flipkart. The soundbar ships with a subwoofer and wall mounting brackets. You can hook it up with a laptop, mobile device, PC or a big-screen TV. The soundbar is capable of playing just about every possible audio format including FLAC, ALAC, AAC, and others. The soundbar also comes with a remote control. You can connect your mobile devices with the soundbar using a Bluetooth connection. The soundbar includes supported for both wired and wireless internet, Miracast, Google Cast, and Spotify Connect.

Price: Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 30,990)

Link: Flipkart

LG 43-inch full HD smart LED TV

LG's 43-inch full HD smart LED TV is a favourite of any online store's promotional sale this year. This time the offer is back on Flipkart, and the exchange offer seems to be the icing on the cake. Currently down to Rs. 37,999 (MRP Rs. 50,900), you can get an additional Rs. 12,000 off using the exchange offer. What's more? You also become eligible for a new Tata Sky HD connection at a discounted price of Rs. 1049 (regular Rs. 1895). There's an additional 5% extra discount for Axis Bank Buzz credit card users. The TV comes with two HDMI ports and a single USB port. The 43-inch IPS display panel runs at a resolution of 1920x1080. If you are in the market for a smart TV at a discounted price, the LG 43-inch smart LED TV seems like a great fit.

Price: Rs. 37,999 (MRP Rs. 50,900)

Link: Flipkart

Sony MDR-100AAP on-ear headphones

Amazon is offering the Sony MDR-100AP on-ear high-resolution headphones at a discounted price of Rs. 6,899 (MRP Rs. 12,990) to its Prime members. The Prime exclusive Lightning deal will run for around 12 hours. We're expecting other colours to get a similar deal later this weekend. The headphones are powered by 40mm titanium-coated HD drivers. If you like your music with a lot of decent bass, these headphones won't disappoint you. There's a built-in microphone that lets you make and receive phone calls with the headphones. The headphones also ship with a carrying pouch from Sony.

Price: Rs. 6,899 (MRP Rs. 12,990)

Link: Amazon

HTC Desire 10 Pro 64GB

Paytm is selling the HTC Desire 10 Pro at a discounted price of Rs. 18,052 (MRP Rs. 27,990). The Desire 10 Pro ships with a 5.5-inch display, a 20MP rear camera and a 13MP front-facing camera. The's on-board memory is worth 64GB, while it runs on an oct-core 64-bit processor, supported by 4GB of RAM. The display runs at a full HD resolution, on an IPS panel with Gorilla Glass protection at the top. These are pretty decent specifications if you are looking for a big-screen smartphone at the Rs. 20,000 price point.

Price: Rs. 18,052 (MRP Rs. 27,990)

Link: Paytm

VU 32-inch LED TV

If you're looking to add a relatively cheap display at your house or the office, VU's 32-inch HD ready LED TV is currently down to Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 17,000) on Flipkart. You can also get up to Rs. 8,000 off with the exchange offer. It's one of the cheapest yet decent looking LED TVs you can buy in the market currently, in case you are not bothered about a full HD resolution. The TV features an A+ grade IPS panel, 178 degree viewing angle, and 12W speaker with surround sound. The TV offers support for two HDMI ports and a single USB port.

Price: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 17,000)

Link: Flipkart

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.