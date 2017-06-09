The season of electronics sales may be over, but that doesn't mean you won't get deals on popular smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets. Scour the popular e-commerce websites and you will find discounts on iPhones, laptops, audio products, and wearables. If you are in the market for laptops or smartphones, it may indeed be a good time to take the plunge and get yourself some new gadgets. Here are some excellent deals on Windows laptops from HP and Lenovo, and even better discounts on iPhone 7 and iPhone 6s Plus, and more.

Apple iPhone 7 32GB

Paytm is currently offering the lowest effective price on the Apple iPhone 7 32GB. You can grab one for as low as Rs. 40,500 (effective after cashback). The iPhone 7 features a 4.7-inch display, and is powered by Apple's A10 processor coupled with M10 motion co-processor. The iPhone 7 includes a 12MP primary camera and a 7MP front-facing camera for video calls. The camera also includes support for optical image stabilisation.

Price: Rs. 40,500 (MRP Rs. 60,000)

Link: Paytm

Apple iPhone 6s Plus 32GB

Flipkart has dropped prices on the Apple iPhone 6s Plus 32GB. The new price is applicable across all colours of the 32GB variant. The iPhone 6s Plus 32GB now costs, Rs.40,999, that's an almost 22% drop from the previous selling price. To make things interesting, pair your purchase with Flipkart's exchange offer or the no-cost EMI offer to save even more. The iPhone 6s Plus features a 5.5-inch Retina display, a 12MP primary camera and a 5MP front facing camera, and is powered by Apple's A9 processor.

Price: Rs. 40,999 (MRP Rs. 56,999)

Link: Flipkart

HP 15.6-inch laptop 15-BE002TX

If you are looking at a laptop with a larger screen, one that can take care of most of your needs, the HP 15.6-inch 15-BE002TX is a decent pick. Currently down to Rs. 45,490 (MRP Rs. 53,291) on Amazon, the laptop offers a combination of both power and stability for most home and college users. The laptop is powered by Intel's Core i5 (sixth generation) processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. There's a 1TB hard drive, and the laptop runs Windows 10 Home out of the box. The laptop also includes an AMD Radeon R5 M430 graphics card with 2GB of video RAM. That should be good enough to take care of your basic gaming needs. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option and an exchange offer as a part of its Back to College laptop sale.

Price: Rs. 45,490 (MRP Rs. 53,291)

Link: Amazon

Lenovo Ideapad 110 15.6-inch laptop

​In case you are looking for a 15.6-inch laptop below the Rs. 40,000 price point, the Lenovo Ideapad 110 15.6-inch laptop is available at a discounted price of Rs. 37,990 (MRP Rs. 45,290). The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5 (sixth generation) processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive, but doesn't include Windows out of the box. There's an AMD graphics card with 2GB video RAM to power your games.

Price: Rs. 37,990 (MRP Rs. 45,290)

Link: Amazon

Boat Rockerz 600 Bluetooth headphones

The market is flooded with Bluetooth headphones, and that makes picking one up insane. But if you're looking for a pair of wireless headphones that are easy on the pocket and score decently on the sound factor too, the Boat Rockerz 600 Bluetooth headphones are pretty neat at the Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 3,990) price tag. The headphones feature an over-ear design, and offer a comfortable listening experience. These are great if you want to watch videos at night without disturbing anyone, as well as listen to music while on the move, all without any wires. The battery can last up to 8 hours on a full charge, although the actual backup will depend on your usage.

Price: Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 3,990)

Link: Amazon

Samsung Gear S2 silver

The silver variant of the Samsung Gear S2 smartwatch is currently down to Rs. 13,900 (MRP Rs. 24,300) on Amazon. The black variant is available for Rs. 16,900. The Gear S2 smartwatch features a Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating. The watch is based on the Tizen OS, and is powered by a dual core 1GHz processor, supported by 512MB of RAM, and includes an internal storage of 4GB.

Price: Rs. 13,900 (MRP Rs. 24,300)

Link: Amazon

