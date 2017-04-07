iPhone 7, HP Laptops, Fitbit Wearables, and More Tech Deals

This week we've got deals on iPhone 7, Fitbit fitness trackers, great laptops, portable chargers, gaming mice and more.

Fitbit Charge 2 and Blaze

Amazon is offering an extra 10 percent off on Fitbit Charge 2 and Blaze for Prime members exclusively. The discount will be applied automatically during checkout. Both Fitbit Charge 2 and Blaze are already discounted by almost 25 percent. Another 10 percent makes these fitness trackers completely worth their price. The offer is only valid till today. If you're wondering which one to buy: get the Blaze if you are looking for a fitness band and a smartwatch in a single product, and get the Charge 2 if you are looking for a pure fitness band with a slightly smaller display.

Prices: Starting from Rs. 11,249

Link: Amazon

Apple iPhone 7 128GB jet black

If you are looking to grab the latest iPhone at a discount, Paytm is currently selling the iPhone 7 128GB jet black at its lowest ever online price so far. You can grab one for as low as Rs. 55,825 (effective price after cashback). The iPhone 7 features a 4.7-inch Retina display, and a 12MP primary camera along with a 7MP front-facing camera. The iPhone 7 is powered by Apple's A10 processor, supported by 2GB of RAM. Use coupon code MOB5500 to get a free movie ticket and a cashback of Rs. 5,500.

Price: Rs. 55,825 (effective after cashback)

Link: Paytm

HP Pavilion 2-in-1 13.3-inch laptop

The HP Pavilion 2-in-1 is down to Rs. 55,998 (effective after cashback) on Paytm. In case you're in the market for a 2-in-1 in this price point, the HP Pavilion is worth a shot. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive and runs Windows 10 Home edition out of the box. The 13.3-inch display supports touchscreen on a full HD panel. The laptop comes with a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty. To get the deal, pick the seller named E-world and use the coupon code MOB9 to get a cashback of Rs. 2,000.

Price: Rs. 55,998 (MRP Rs. 61,595)

Link: Paytm

HP 15.6-inch laptop

In the market for a slightly powerful laptop that's good enough to play a few games? The HP 15.6-inch (N8L69PA) laptop is down to Rs. 48,999 (effective after cashback) on Paytm. The laptop is powered by a fifth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive, and runs Windows 10 out of the box. There's an NVIDIA GeForce 940M graphics card with 2GB video RAM to power your basic gaming needs. You can further upgrade the RAM to a maximum of 16GB.

Price: Rs. 48,999 (MRP Rs. 57,609)

Link: Paytm

Dragonwar ELE-G9 Thor gaming mouse

The Dragonwar ELE-G9 Thor gaming mouse is down to Rs. 999 (MRP Rs. 1,370) on Amazon. The mouse features an ergonomic design with 7 control buttons for professional gamers. The buttons are programmable and the mouse is designed to work on just about any surface. It ships with a mouse pad, and includes a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Price: Rs. 999 (MRP Rs. 1,370)

Link: Amazon

Belkin AC Anywhere charger

If you're always on the go, and it keeps you worried about charging your devices, the Belkin AC Anywhere is a great product for you. Currently down to Rs. 2,299 (MRP Rs. 3,899) in a Lightning Deal on Amazon, the portable charger is perfect for charging all your electronic devices in the car. It also comes with a USB port to charge your mobile devices. It includes 2AC outlets for charging a laptop or any other electronic device in the car. It includes the necessary safety features to automatically turn off the charger in case anything goes wrong.

Price: Rs. 2,299 (MRP Rs. 3,899)

Link: Amazon

