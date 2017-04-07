Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

iPhone 7, HP Laptops, Fitbit Wearables, and More Tech Deals

 
07 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
iPhone 7, HP Laptops, Fitbit Wearables, and More Tech Deals

Highlights

  • iPhone 7 Jet Black 128GB is available at under Rs. 56,000
  • Two popular HP laptops have also been discounted
  • Fitbit Charge 2, Blaze have discounts of up to 25 percent

This week we've got deals on iPhone 7, Fitbit fitness trackers, great laptops, portable chargers, gaming mice and more.

Fitbit Charge 2 and Blaze
Amazon is offering an extra 10 percent off on Fitbit Charge 2 and Blaze for Prime members exclusively. The discount will be applied automatically during checkout. Both Fitbit Charge 2 and Blaze are already discounted by almost 25 percent. Another 10 percent makes these fitness trackers completely worth their price. The offer is only valid till today. If you're wondering which one to buy: get the Blaze if you are looking for a fitness band and a smartwatch in a single product, and get the Charge 2 if you are looking for a pure fitness band with a slightly smaller display.

Prices: Starting from Rs. 11,249
Link: Amazon

Apple iPhone 7 128GB jet black
If you are looking to grab the latest iPhone at a discount, Paytm is currently selling the iPhone 7 128GB jet black at its lowest ever online price so far. You can grab one for as low as Rs. 55,825 (effective price after cashback). The iPhone 7 features a 4.7-inch Retina display, and a 12MP primary camera along with a 7MP front-facing camera. The iPhone 7 is powered by Apple's A10 processor, supported by 2GB of RAM. Use coupon code MOB5500 to get a free movie ticket and a cashback of Rs. 5,500.

Price: Rs. 55,825 (effective after cashback)
Link: Paytm

HP Pavilion 2-in-1 13.3-inch laptop
The HP Pavilion 2-in-1 is down to Rs. 55,998 (effective after cashback) on Paytm. In case you're in the market for a 2-in-1 in this price point, the HP Pavilion is worth a shot. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive and runs Windows 10 Home edition out of the box. The 13.3-inch display supports touchscreen on a full HD panel. The laptop comes with a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty. To get the deal, pick the seller named E-world and use the coupon code MOB9 to get a cashback of Rs. 2,000.

Price: Rs. 55,998 (MRP Rs. 61,595)
Link: Paytm

HP 15.6-inch laptop
In the market for a slightly powerful laptop that's good enough to play a few games? The HP 15.6-inch (N8L69PA) laptop is down to Rs. 48,999 (effective after cashback) on Paytm. The laptop is powered by a fifth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive, and runs Windows 10 out of the box. There's an NVIDIA GeForce 940M graphics card with 2GB video RAM to power your basic gaming needs. You can further upgrade the RAM to a maximum of 16GB.

Price: Rs. 48,999 (MRP Rs. 57,609)
Link: Paytm

Dragonwar ELE-G9 Thor gaming mouse
The Dragonwar ELE-G9 Thor gaming mouse is down to Rs. 999 (MRP Rs. 1,370) on Amazon. The mouse features an ergonomic design with 7 control buttons for professional gamers. The buttons are programmable and the mouse is designed to work on just about any surface. It ships with a mouse pad, and includes a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Price: Rs. 999 (MRP Rs. 1,370)
Link: Amazon

Belkin AC Anywhere charger
If you're always on the go, and it keeps you worried about charging your devices, the Belkin AC Anywhere is a great product for you. Currently down to Rs. 2,299 (MRP Rs. 3,899) in a Lightning Deal on Amazon, the portable charger is perfect for charging all your electronic devices in the car. It also comes with a USB port to charge your mobile devices. It includes 2AC outlets for charging a laptop or any other electronic device in the car. It includes the necessary safety features to automatically turn off the charger in case anything goes wrong.

Price: Rs. 2,299 (MRP Rs. 3,899)
Link: Amazon

Harpreet is a technology enthusiast who is obsessed with hunting down great deals on online stores.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

Tags: Fitbit, Apple, iPhone 7, iPhone, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, HP, Belkin
Samsung Galaxy S8's Dedicated Bixby Button Can Now Be Used to Launch Any App
Microsoft Surface Beats Apple iPad in Customer Satisfaction: J.D. Power Study
Best of Oppo
iPhone 7, HP Laptops, Fitbit Wearables, and More Tech Deals
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Best of Oppo
TRENDING
  1. Jio 'Summer Surprise' Offer Cancelled: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Jio Ordered To Withdraw 'Summer Surprise' Freebie Offer By Regulator TRAI
  3. Is the Reliance Jio Broadband Launch Getting Close?
  4. Samsung Galaxy S8's Bixby Button Can Be Used to Launch Google Assistant
  5. Here's Why TRAI Cancelled Reliance Jio 'Summer Surprise' Offer
  6. Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro With 16-Megapixel Front Camera Launched in India
  7. Xiaomi Said to Be the 'Most Preferred Smartphone Brand' in India
  8. Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival to Offer Redmi Note 4 at Re. 1, and More
  9. Moto G5 Review
  10. Jio Summer Surprise Withdrawn, Idea's New Data Offer & More: 360 Daily
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.