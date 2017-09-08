If you are in the market for Apple devices, you can find some great deals this week. The star of the show is a massive discount on the iPhone 7. Yes, we know that the iPhone 8 launch is just a few days away but that doesn't mean you should pass up on a chance to buy the iPhone 7 at a good price. Other than that, you can find great deals on MacBook Air and Mac mini models, along with audio gear such as Bluetooth speakers and earphones. Scroll down for the best deals you can snag this week on the best gadgets.

Apple iPhone 7 32GB

The iPhone 7 is available at an effective price of Rs. 42,089 (MRP Rs. 56,200) on Paytm. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the iPhone 7 this year. Use the coupon code MALLIPHONE7 to get a cashback of Rs. 6,100 in your Paytm wallet. The iPhone 7 ships with a 4.7-inch display and features a 12MP primary camera and a 7MP front-facing camera. The smartphone is powered by Apple's A10 chip and runs iOS 10.0.1 out of the box. The phone includes 32GB of onboard storage and includes a fingerprint sensor on the home button.

Price: Rs. 42,089 (MRP Rs. 56,200)

Link: Paytm

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch 2017

The 2017 variant of the 13-inch MacBook Air is down to an effective price of Rs. 49,749 (MRP Rs. 77,200) on Paytm. Use coupon code MALLLAPTOP to get a flat cashback of Rs. 9,100 in your Paytm Wallet. The MacBook Air is powered by Intel Core i5 processor clocked at 1.8GHZ, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 128GB SSD and runs macOS Sierra out of the box. If you're looking to switch to a Mac, this is the most cost-effective and highly portable way to do it.

Price: Rs. 49,749 (MRP Rs. 77,200)

Link: Paytm

Apple Mac mini MGEN2HN/A

If you prefer Mac on your desktop, but don't want to spend too much buying an iMac, the Mac mini could be a perfect fit for you. Paytm is selling the Mac mini at an effective price of Rs.47,583 (MRP Rs. 56,990). The Mac mini is powered by a fourth-generation Intel Core i5 processor clocked at 2.6GHz, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive and runs OS X Yosemite out of the box. You'll need to plug in your own monitor, keyboard, and mouse to make it a full featured desktop.

Price: Rs. 47,583 (MRP Rs. 56,990)

Link: Paytm

Syska Blade portable Bluetooth speaker

The Syska Blade portable wireless speaker is down to Rs. 2,599 (MRP Rs. 4,999) for a limited time on Flipkart. The speaker can hook up wirelessly to any of your devices via a Bluetooth connection. There's a 2,000 mAh battery inside these speakers which can run up to a maximum of five years on a full charge. The speakers are splash proof and come with an FM radio built-in. You can also connect these speakers to a device using an AUX cable. There's a SD card slot to run music from a memory card.

Price: Rs. 2,599 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

Link: Flipkart

Apple AirPods

Apple's wireless headphones, AirPods, are down to Rs. 11,249 (MRP Rs. 12,900) on Paytm. Use the coupon code SOUND10 to get a cash back of Rs. 1,250 on the marked price. You'll receive your cashback in your Paytm wallet within 24 hours of shipping for prepaid orders. This is currently the lowest effective price for the AirPods. The AirPods are great if you use an iPhone, Mac or the iPad. The headphones can easily pair across all your devices using Bluetooth. You can tap on the AirPods to invoke Siri. The headphones ship with a charging case which also doubles up as a carry case for the AirPods.

Price: Rs. 11,249 (MRP Rs. 12,900)

Link: Paytm

Mivi Thunder Beats wireless earphones

If you're looking for a pair of earphones that can be used while running or working out, the Mivi Thunder Beats are worth a shot. Currently down to Rs. 2,699 (MRP Rs. 4,999) on a Lightning Deal, the earphones promise a 7-hour battery life. There's a 3-button inline remote to control volume and calls. The earphones support Bluetooth 4.1 and can be programmed to pair with two devices in one go. The earphones include a magnetic lock which makes them easy to carry around. The Mivi Thunder Beats earphones are IPX4 certified which means they won't get damaged while you're sweating it out in the gym.

Price: Rs. 2,699 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

Link: Amazon

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.