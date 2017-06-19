The Amazon sale is back once more as the summers continue in full swing. The new Amazon Smartphone Sale starts June 19 and ends on June 21, with deals and offers on smartphones, laptops, headphones, and other electronics. We've picked up the best deals from the sale and two great air purifiers at a decent discount. If you are indeed looking for a smartphone or air purifiers, then this list is exactly what you need.

Lenovo Z2 Plus 64GB

Lenovo Z2 Plus 64GB is currently down to Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999) during the Amazon sale on smartphones. The Lenovo Z2 Plus is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC (system on a chip), which is supported by 4GB of RAM. The smartphone supports dual SIMs (both nano SIMs) and VoLTE networks. It runs Android 6.0.1 out of the box, and comes with a 13MP primary camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. The Z2 Plus features a 5-inch display running at full HD resolution. At this price point, it's quite a package.

Price: Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

Link: Amazon

Honor 6X 64GB

The Honor 6X is currently discounted at Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999) on Amazon. The smartphone features a 5.5-inch display running at full HD resolution. It runs Android 6.0.1 out of the box, and is powered by an octa-core processor supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with 64GB of internal memory which can be further expanded up to 128GB. It also supports VoLTE networks in India. The smartphone includes 12MP+2MP dual-lens at the back and an 8MP front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999)

Link: Aamazon

Apple iPhone 6 32GB

The 32GB variant of the Apple iPhone 6 is currently available for Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 30,700) on Amazon India. The iPhone 6 features a 4.7-inch Retina display. It runs iOS 10 out of the box, and you'll be able to upgrade to iOS 11 by the end of this year. The smartphone features an 8MP primary camera and a 1.2MP front-facing camera. If you are looking for an iOS devices at the Rs. 25,000 price point, the iPhone 6 is still a very decent pick.

Price: Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 30,700)

Link: Amazon

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro 64GB

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro 64GB is available for Rs. 25,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990) on Amazon India. The Galaxy C7 Pro features a large 5.7-inch super AMOLED display running at full HD resolution. It runs Android 6.0 out of the box, and is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 626 processor, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with 64GB internal memory which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. It supports dual SIMs and comes with 1-year standard manufacturer warranty.

Price: Rs. 25,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

Link: Amazon

Philips 68W Combi AC4081/21 air purifier

The Philips 68W Combi AC4081/21 is currently down to Rs. 14,998 (MRP Rs. 29,995) on Tata Cliq. The air purifier normally retails at the price point of Rs. 19,000 on Amazon India. Considering that, it's quite a steal at this price. The Philips 68W Combi AC4081/21 uses VitaShield IPS filter and features a 3-step humidity control system. It can cover an area up to 484 sq. feet. You can set a timing of 1, 4 or up to 8 hours for the air purifier to work.

Price: Rs. 14,998 (MRP Rs. 29,995)

Link: TataCliq

Whirlpool Purafresh W440 portable air purifier

The Whirlpool Purafresh W440 is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 19,049 (MRP Rs. 31,500) on Flipkart. You can get an additional 5% off if you pay using an Axis Bank Buzz credit card. The Whirlpool Purafresh W440 uses a pre-filter, HEPA filter, and an activated carbon to form a multi-layer purification process. If you are looking to cover a slightly larger area, and need something portable the Whirlpool Purafresh W440 won't disappoint.

Price: Rs. 19,049 (MRP Rs. 31,500)

Link: Flipkart