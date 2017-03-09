How to Stream Videos and Mirror Screen From Android to a Chromecast

As a media streaming device, Chromecast is a nifty option. At Rs. 3,399, it doesn't cost a lot, and it does a lot for its price, without any hassle. You can send videos from YouTube or Netflix, and even cast streaming audio from apps such as Spotify. And if you’re on an Android device, you can easily cast your screen too, which means mirror your phone's screen, or stream a movie on to the big screen.

How to Stream and Mirror Content and Videos From a PC to a Chromecast

How to cast videos from Android to a Chromecast

Most Android apps that play videos have a cast button in the app’s navigation bar, mostly near the top-right.

How to cast/ stream a video from your Android phone to a TV via Chromecast:

Connect your Android device, and the Chromecast to the same Wi-Fi network. If you only have a single router in the house, you should be fine. Open an app that supports Chromecast, such as Netflix or YouTube. Locate the cast icon, tap it, and choose your preferred Chromecast, if you’ve more than one around the house. Search, and select the video you wish to cast onto your TV screen.

You can also start playing a video and then cast it to the screen, interchanging steps 3 and 4. Note that if you can’t see the icon, your device is unable to find your Chromecast, so revisit step 1 if need. It can also mean the app doesn't support casting, in which case try using some other app.

How to stop casting video to the big screen

If you’d like to stop casting videos onto your TV screen and resume playback on your Android device follow these steps:

Open the app you’re casting from. Touch the cast icon, and tap disconnect.

It's as simple as that.

How to mirror your Android device to a TV via Chromecast

Now that we’ve that sorted out streaming videos, here are the instructions to cast your screen from an Android device to a Chromecast. This lets you do things like show a presentation from your phone to the big screen, or let someone else watch a game in progress.

Before you get excited at the possibilities, here’s what you should remember:

You must be running Android 4.4.2 or higher. Google also says that some devices are optimised for screen casting, unlike others.

If you keep ‘Power Saving Mode’ turned on, note that you might experience performance issues while screen casting.

Check if Google Play Services has access to your microphone. Go into Settings > Apps > Google Play Services > Permissions. Look for Microphone, and then turn on the slider. If you don't do this, your Cast Screen session could immediately disconnect after trying to connect.

There are multiple ways to mirror your Android device onto a TV via a Chromecast. The first two options may not be available on all devices.

From Android Settings

Some Android devices now have the cast functionality built-in, especially Nexus ones, which doesn't require the use of an app. Here are the steps for that:

Pull down the notification drawer, and look for the Settings icon, or go to the Settings app on your phone. In Settings, swipe up to find Display. In Display, swipe up to find Cast screen. Choose the Chromecast you wish to cast your screen to.

From Android Quick Settings

Depending on the maker of your device, there may also be a shortcut to the above process in your Quick Settings panel.

Pull down the notification drawer, and look for the Cast screen option in the Quick Settings panel. Tap it, and choose the Chromecast you wish to cast your screen to.

Using Google Home app

Connect your Android device, and the Chromecast to the same Wi-Fi network. If you only have a single router in the house, you should be fine. Install the Google Home app from Play Store. Once that’s done, open the app. Tap the hamburger menu button in the top-left corner, choose Cast screen / audio, and then touch Cast screen / audio. In the next dialog titled ‘Cast to’, pick your Chromecast.

That’s all. If you can’t find your Chromecast under the Cast screen/ audio option, then it's either not on the same network, or your phone does not support this feature.

How to stop mirroring with a Chromecast

If you’d like to stop mirroring your Android device to a TV via a Chromecast, follow these steps:

Pull down the notification drawer, and look for the Google Home panel. Tap Disconnect.

Or you could follow these steps:

In the Google Home app, tap hamburger menu button, and touch Cast screen / audio. Tap Disconnect.

Have you had any troubles mirroring the screen of your Android device to a TV via a Chromecast? Talk to us in the comments below.