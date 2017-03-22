The latest version of Google's mobile operating system, Android O is a long way from being ready but if you’re feeling adventurous, you can install it right now on your Nexus or Pixel devices, to check out features such as notification channels, and background limits for apps. This is the second year running that Google has released a developer preview of an upcoming Android release in March.

Google is expected to provide details on all features of Android O at Google I/O in May, but you can experience some of them yourself if you install Android O now. Remember that this is a developer preview version of Android O and that means it’s for app developers to start testing and making apps for the upcoming version of Android. This version is not stable and if you aren’t careful, you could end up with a dead smartphone. Even if you are careful, expect regular crashes and freezes as the software isn’t ready yet. If you still want to install Android O on your smartphone, read on.

Android O Developer Preview: Top New Features in the Latest Android Version

Which smartphones get Android O developer preview

As of now the Android O developer preview is available for the following devices.

These are the only devices that support Android O developer preview at the moment.

How to download Android O developer preview

If you have one of the Android devices listed above, you can download and install Android O developer preview. There are two ways to do this, with the first one being the method we’d recommend for most people.

How to download Android O developer preview via Android Beta Program

The Android Beta Program offers an easy way to stay on the preview release cycle. This means that you’ll get the latest preview builds on Android via over-the-air (OTA) updates. Here’s how to enrol in it.

Open https://g.co/androidbeta on any device. Sign in to the Google account linked to your smartphone. You’ll see a list of eligible devices if you scroll down. Tap Enrol Device next to the device you want to run Android O on.

Now that you are enrolled in the Android Beta Program, follow these steps to download Android O developer preview.

Go to Settings > About > System updates. If Android O has been rolled out to your device and is available in your region, you’ll see details about the update including its build name. If the update mentions Android O, then that’s the version you want to install. If you’d rather not see notifications about preview updates, you can always go to https://g.co/androidbeta, sign in and tap Unenrol Device. This won’t remove Android O from your device, after you’ve updated.

How to manually download and install Android O developer preview

If the beta program doesn’t work for you, then you can manually download and install Android O developer preview. This is a cumbersome process for most people and if you don’t have the technical know-how, we suggest you don’t attempt this method. Remember to take a full backup of your Android device before trying this method, and proceed at your own risk.

Install the latest Android Debug Bridge (ADB) tool on your PC. This installs the ADB program, which can be accessed through the command terminal on your PC. Add the folder where you've installed ADB to the PATH by following these steps: Right click My Computer and click on Properties. Click on Advanced System Settings. Click on System Properties > Advanced > Environment Variables. In the window, select Path, then click on Edit, and then type in the name of the directory where you installed the SDK, and remember that each entry is separated by a semi-colon. Enable USB debugging on your device. First, go to Settings > About Phone > Software information. Tap Build number seven times. Go to Settings > Developer options. Tick USB debugging. Download the correct OTA binary for your device:

Nexus 6P

Nexus 5X

Pixel C

Nexus Player

Google Pixel

Google Pixel XL

Connect your device to your computer over USB, and make sure USB debugging is enabled as described above. Via the ADB tool, go to the command terminal and execute the following: adb reboot recovery. Your device is now in recovery mode, and users will see an Android logo with a red exclamation on their display. Hold the power button and press the volume up key once, and you will be shown a menu. Within the menu, select Apply update from ADB. Remember, volume keys help you navigate up and down, while the power button makes a selection. Run the following command on the ADB tool via your PC: adb sideload (ota file.zip). Do replace the 'ota file.zip' in the command with the actual name of the OTA file you have downloaded. Once the update finishes installing, users should choose the option Reboot system now.

That will install Android O developer preview on your device. For more tutorials, visit our How To section.