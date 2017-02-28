Gionee A1, A1 Plus First Look

Chinese smartphone maker Gionee launched two new smartphones at MWC 2017 on Monday. The Gionee A1 and A1 Plus are the first of the company's new A-series smartphones that are big on battery life and cameras. The Gionee A1 will be available in March while the A1 Plus will be available in April. We take a closer look at Gionee's latest offerings in the video below.

The Gionee A1 and A1 Plus sport a premium design language with an metal body back and glass front. Like the previous Gionee devices, the new smartphones target selfie lovers. Both the devices sport a home button on the front, which houses the fingerprint sensor that is said to unlock the device in 0.2 seconds. The larger A1 Plus gets a dual rear camera setup on the back with the Gionee logo just below. Both the devices are offered in Grey, Mocha Gold colour variants.

The Gionee A1 sports a 5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass on top and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P10 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. The device offers 64GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

On the camera front, the Gionee sports a 13-megapixel rear camera, while the front features a 16-megapixe sensor for selfie lovers. The device packs a 4010mAh battery, which supports a new 18W 'ultrafast charging' that charges the battery completely in 2 hours. The device measures 154.5x76.5x8.5mm and weighs in at 182 grams.

The Gionee A1 Plus, on the other hand, sports a large 6-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, powered by MediaTek Helio P25 SoC with 4GB of RAM. The device offers 64GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Optics for the Gionee A1 Plus include a massive 20-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture, 1/2.8-inch sensor, and selfie flash. Over at the back you get a dual rear camera with 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors with an f/2.0 aperture, 1/3.06-inch sensor, and flash module. The A1 Plus measures 166.4x83.3x9.1 and weighs 226 grams. It bears a 4550mAh battery that also has support for 18W 'ultrafast charging'.