Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Find My Phone: How to Find Your Lost iPhone

 
28 December 2016
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
Find My Phone: How to Find Your Lost iPhone

The Apple iPhone is the most popular smartphone range in the world, fetching a good sum even for pre-used models. So it comes as no surprise that iPhones are among the top targets for thieves looking for a quick buck. If you are concerned about the security of your iPhone as well as the personal and official data on it, Apple has you covered. The company has had the Find My iPhone feature integrated in iPhones and iPads for several years to help you find your lost iPhone.

Not sure how to ensure that you can find your lost iPhone? Follow the simple steps below to safeguard your iPhone and the data on it.

Settings to help you find your lost iPhone

  1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone, head to iCloud
  2. Here, tap on Find my iPhone
  3. Turn on the Find My iPhone and Send Last Location functionalities
  4. Go back to the Settings and open Privacy
  5. Under Privacy, open the Location Services

How to find your lost iPhone

  1. If your iPhone is lost somewhere, you either use the Find My iPhone app on another device or open the https://www.icloud.com/ website and select the Find My iPhone option
  2. Choose the iPhone you lost from the list of your devices that appears on the screen
  3. The Find My iPhone tool will show you the last known location of your lost iPhone, along with options to lock it, wipe out the data on board, and sound out an alarm

find my With these, you can ensure that none of your personal data is not stolen by a thief who gets his/ her hands on your iPhone, and maybe even recover it.

Tags: Apple, iPhone, iPhone Lost, iPhone Stolen, Find my Phone
Find My Phone: How to Find Your Lost Android Phone
Micromax Bolt Q381
Find My Phone: How to Find Your Lost iPhone
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Micromax Bolt Q381
TRENDING
  1. Smartphones in 2017: What Gadget Lovers Can Expect in the New Year
  2. Soon, Snapdeal Will Deliver Reliance Jio SIM Cards to Your Home
  3. Five Nokia-Branded Android Smartphones Expected in 2017
  4. Lyf Water 3 With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India
  5. How to Find Your Lost Android Phone
  6. The Best Mobiles of 2016 Under Rs. 10,000
  7. Qualcomm to Detail Snapdragon 835 SoC at CES 2017
  8. Coolpad Cool 1 Dual With 4000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Coolpad Cool 1 Dual Review
  10. Lenovo K6 Note Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2016. All rights reserved.