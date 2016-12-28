The Apple iPhone is the most popular smartphone range in the world, fetching a good sum even for pre-used models. So it comes as no surprise that iPhones are among the top targets for thieves looking for a quick buck. If you are concerned about the security of your iPhone as well as the personal and official data on it, Apple has you covered. The company has had the Find My iPhone feature integrated in iPhones and iPads for several years to help you find your lost iPhone.

Settings to help you find your lost iPhone

Open the Settings app on your iPhone, head to iCloud Here, tap on Find my iPhone Turn on the Find My iPhone and Send Last Location functionalities Go back to the Settings and open Privacy Under Privacy, open the Location Services

How to find your lost iPhone

If your iPhone is lost somewhere, you either use the Find My iPhone app on another device or open the https://www.icloud.com/ website and select the Find My iPhone option Choose the iPhone you lost from the list of your devices that appears on the screen The Find My iPhone tool will show you the last known location of your lost iPhone, along with options to lock it, wipe out the data on board, and sound out an alarm

Not sure how to ensure that you can find your lost iPhone? Follow the simple steps below to safeguard your iPhone and the data on it.

With these, you can ensure that none of your personal data is not stolen by a thief who gets his/ her hands on your iPhone, and maybe even recover it.