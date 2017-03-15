Best Phones Under Rs. 10,000

Planning on picking up a new smartphone and don't want to spend too much money? We're updating our list of the best mobiles under Rs. 10,000, and many of the picks we had earlier still make the cut. If you're not impressed, it might be worth it to hold out for a couple of more months still, but for people that want to buy a phone right now, the choices are still pretty good actually.

Give yourself a treat, or celebrate the end of the financial year - whatever excuse you need really - and get yourself a budget-friendly phone. To make this list, we've stuck exclusively to phones that we've reviewed ourselves. We've mentioned a few other phones that don't make the main list because we either haven't reviewed them ourselves, or because they fall a little outside the price criterion, so do read the whole piece and not just the list.

Here are our top five picks for best mobiles under Rs. 10,000:

1) Lenovo K6 Power

Launched late last year, the Lenovo K6 Power remains one of the very best phones you can buy for less than Rs. 10,000. It's good looking, and it's battery is fantastic. The camera could be better, but it is excellent value for money and it's also easily available, unlike some other picks.

The phone has a 5-inch display, running at a full-HD resolution, with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, along with a 1.4GHz oct-core processor. There's a 13-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera.

2) Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime

Although the recently launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is a definite contender for this list, Gadgets 360 has so far only been able to review the more expensive 4GB variant, which made it to our under-Rs. 15,000 list. The 3GB variant could certainly be considered, but if you want a sure thing, then there's also the Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime.

The 5-inch phone can be hard to come by, but if you're able to get one, you won't be disappointed, as it's a good looking phone with impressive battery life, and quick fingerprint recognition, with few downsides. It's packing 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a 1.1GHz octa-core processor, with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.

3) Motorola Moto G4

Another old favourite is the Motorola Moto G4, which has also been in some of our under Rs. 15,000 lists. Although it used to be priced at Rs. 11,999, it's available now on Amazon at Rs. 10,499, which is a big enough price cut and brings it into a segment where it actually looks even better.

The phone has just about everything going for it apart from its camera, and if that's not a deal breaker, then it's a good third option. The phone has a full-HD 5.5-inch screen, 16GB storage and 2GB of RAM, with a 1.5GHz octa-core processor. There's a 13-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel front camera.

4) Coolpad Note 3S

Launched in November, the Coolpad Note 3S delivers a fairly good experience at a fairly good price. It doesn't stand out the way our top two picks do, but if you like its unique looks, then it's not going to disappoint either.

The 5.5-inch HD display is coupled with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a 1.3GHz octa-core processor. There's a 13-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel front camera.

5) Micromax Canvas 6 Pro

The Micromax Canvas 6 Pro is an older entry on this list but it delivers a good display and comes with 4GB of RAM, though as we point out in our review, the camera is a little disappointing.

The 5.5-inch full-HD screen looks nice, and apart from the 4GB RAM, there's 16GB storage, and a 2GHz octa-core processor, along with a 13-megapixel camera, and a 5-megapixel front camera.

Other picks

Apart from these five phones, there are a few others that could also be considered at this budget. One is the LeEco Le 1s Eco, which is a really good option on paper, priced at Rs. 9,999. The catch is that the phone seems to be sold out, and there are some doubts about the future of the brand. Reliance Retail's Jio-friendly Lyf F1 is also a good pick, as noted in our review. The Intex Aqua S7 did well in its review too, and fits the budget, and apart from all of these, there's also the Asus ZenFone Max (2016), which we pointed out in our review is okay on most counts, but above average with its camera, and superb in terms of battery life.

Another phone that we haven't reviewed yet, which sounds good on paper, is the Panasonic Eluga Note. With 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a 1.3GHz octa-core processor, paired with a full-HD 5.5-inch display, it sounds like a good pick for the price. And, as we mentioned above, check out the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 3GB variant, whose price falls close enough to Rs. 10,000 to be worth considering. Based on our experience with the 4GB version, it's certainly worth looking at.

Those are all our latest picks for phones under Rs. 10,000. Are you buying a phone now, or planning to hold out a few months to see what else releases? Let us know via the comments.