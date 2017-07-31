Thinking of buy a new phone under Rs. 15,000? Well the price segment includes several smartphones that will make you realise there are far fewer compromises by opening up your budget slightly, and the choices seem a lot better than what you got in phones under Rs. 10,000. Of course, this change has come fairly recently, as you would have been stuck with below-par mobile phones under Rs. 15,000 too just a couple of years ago. We have compiled a list of 7 mobile phones that you should check out before making your purchase decision.

In our view, these seven phones are worth putting that extra cash down on, and you won't be disappointed if you choose one of these. As always, we've restricted the list of best mobiles under Rs. 15,000 to phones that we have reviewed ourselves, as our in-depth review process makes it possible to directly compare phones and give them a relative ranking. This means some phones that might look good on paper but haven’t been tested by us yet will not make it to our list.

Beyond that, we've also stuck to phones that are not more than a year old to make sure that the ratings aren't skewed by a changing baseline. With that out of the way, these seven phones are our picks for the best phones under Rs. 15,000.

Best phones under Rs. 15,000

Mobile under Rs. 15,000 Gadgets 360 rating Moto G5 7/10 Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 8/10 Honor 6X 7/10 Lenovo P2 7/10 Lenovo Z2 Plus 8/10 Coolpad Max 8/10 Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 8/10

1. Moto G5 (3GB)

Launched in February, the Moto G5 (3GB variant) is a great value for money option in the under Rs. 15,000 price category that really delivers in terms of software and is otherwise a solid all-rounder on all fronts.

A really nice feature is that you get free full-resolution image backups via Google Photos for two years, and apart from that, the light and comfortable design of the phone is a big selling point as well. It does heat a little though, which is obviously not great.

2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Like its smaller cousin, the Redmi 4, Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4 is also a really great budget pick. It's competitively priced, and has great battery performance, along with pretty decent overall performance.

The camera is its weakest point, which is a common complaint we have against many budget smartphones, but it's decent enough, and in terms of value for money, this phone is one of our top picks.

3. Honor 6X

Launched in January, the Honor 6X is a good all-rounder with a couple of high notes that make it a solid choice at this price point. Its camera performance is the one weakness, but even there it's not bad - just not great.

On the other hand, it has a good build quality and performance, a bright display and long battery life as well. A reliable fingerprint sensor rounds out the package, and it has all the specs you expect, with a 5.5-inch full-HD display, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and a 3340mAh battery.

4. Lenovo P2

A powerful phone at a reasonable price, the Lenovo P2 delivers good performance, great battery life, and is absolutely value for money, all in a premium feeling metal body.

Lenovo has a good history with its battery-focused smartphones, and the P2 continues that tradition, with fast charging support to top up that big battery, but as a result, the phone does feel heavy - but considering there's a massive 5100mAh battery in there, many will be willing to overlook that. Overall, it’s a very solid pick in the under Rs. 15,000 segment.

5. Lenovo Z2 Plus

Lenovo's second phone on this list, the Lenovo Z2 Plus is a trooper that delivers on almost all fronts except the camera. It's a good looking phone as well, and as is par for course for Lenovo, has solid battery life.

Good overall performance and interesting software tweaks all at an affordable price make this phone a really good pick in the best mobiles under Rs. 15,000 category, but the phone ships without a fast-charger, and doesn't support expandable storage, which will be an issue for some.

6. Coolpad Max

Although the Coolpad Max is slightly older than our cut-off date, we held on to it for our list because it was a little ahead of its time in some ways, and thanks to price drops, remains a competitive option even today. The phone remains well worth buying with a premium metal body and good camera performance.

The custom software is a bit of a let down, but it's got a good battery and decent performance, making it a good option if your budget is capped at Rs. 15,000.

7. Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime

Launched at just under Rs. 20,000, the Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime has now dipped below the Rs. 15,000 price, making it a great pick for this category as well. The phone boasts great specs and looks good too, so it's a really good option.

On the flip side, the fingerprint sensor can be finicky, and the low-light camera performance is disappointing. That being said, the screen is excellent, and the battery life is good too, so if you like Samsung's design, it's a solid contender.

Bonus

The Honor 8 Lite launched in January and it's a good option under Rs. 15,000 as well, particularly if you care more about the design and camera. Overall, it falls a little short compared to the other phones on the list above, so it's not an official recommendation, but that being said, if the phone is appealing to you, then it's not a bad pick either. Another alternative choice could be the new Honor Holly 3, whose 3G RAM variant was announced recently at Rs. 12,999.

These are our picks for best phones under Rs. 15,000 - are you going to buy any of these? In case you've got another pick that we haven't mentioned, tell us and the other readers via the comments.