Although the news is often dominated by the latest flagship phones because that's where the most innovation is happening, when it's time to actually buy a phone, most of us are still looking in the under Rs. 10,000 category. It's also one of the categories that sees relatively fast turnover in picks, as a lot of mobiles are released in this price range. In the under Rs. 10,000 category, we've added a few phones that weren't there in our last roundup, and there's a notable exit as well. If you're looking to buy a mobile under Rs. 10,000, then these are the absolute best options you have right now.

As always, we've stuck to phones that we've put through our detailed review process, since we can't vouch for quality of phones based on just their specifications. We've also avoided mobiles that are over a year old, as, especially in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price bracket, things tend to change for the better pretty quickly.

Here are our top picks (in no particular order) that all fight it out to be the best phone under Rs. 10,000, along with a few other phones worth checking out.

Best phones under Rs. 10,000

Mobile under Rs. 10,000 Gadgets 360 rating Xiaomi Redmi 4 8/10 Yu Yureka Black 8/10 Lenovo K6 Power 8/10 Moto G4 7/10 Coolpad Note 3S 7/10

1. Xiaomi Redmi 4

Replacing the Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime, which was one of the strongest picks through much of last year, we now have the Xiaomi Redmi 4, which is also a good pick if your budget is under Rs. 10,000.

Our review rated the 3GB/ 32GB variant of the phone 8 on 10 which is really good for a phone at this price point, and the new phone has really good battery life and a sleek and compact design. The camera is disappointing, but it's a problem that even the best phones under the Rs. 10,000 price must live with. If you're looking for a value for money phone, then the Xiaomi Redmi 4 is a solid pick.

2. Yu Yureka Black

Yu had a bit of a slow year last year as it wasn't prepared for the fast adoption of 4G, but it's back now and the Yu Yureka Black is a pretty good choice for a good phone under Rs. 10,000. Its display is a little disappointing, but it does well on other fronts, and is a good value for money phone.

The Yu Yureka Black looks good, and has solid battery life and good overall performance, so if you're looking for a good all-rounder, this phone is a pretty good option in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price bracket.

3. Lenovo K6 Power

One of the best phones from the last year at this price point, the Lenovo K6 Power is still a good choice if you're looking for a phone for less than Rs. 10,000, with performance that's still good enough, and excellent battery life.

The display and camera are also rated very well, but the baseline has shifted up a little since it launched so although it's still a good phone, it's not head and shoulders above the others mentioned here, despite what the numbers might suggest. That being said, it's still a pretty good pick, and it also recently received an update to Android Nougat, making it more value for money than others which are still using Marshmallow. Plus, it's a lot easier to get your hands on than some of the others on the list.

4. Moto G4

Available at just under Rs. 10,000, the Moto G4 is another good mobile with a disappointing camera, which is a common complaint at this price. However, it has a good display and decent performance, and it's also a good looking device.

Battery life and Motorola's UI are additional selling points, but the lack of a fingerprint sensor has moved from a minor inconvenience to a telling fault over the months since its launch, as most phones under Rs. 10,000 have started to add this feature.

5. Coolpad Note 3S

The Coolpad Note 3S also released near the end of 2016, and it remains a good all-round pick, thanks to its unique looks and good camera (in daylight conditions).

Relatively weak battery life and middling performance keep it from the top of the list, but there's not so much of a difference either, so if you like the design and the UI, then this phone might also be a good phone for less than Rs. 10,000.

Other picks

These five phones are our top picks fighting it out to be the best phone under Rs. 10,000, but apart from these, there are a few other phones that you can consider. Looking at older phones, the Micromax Canvas 6 Pro is not a bad choice - it comes with a good amount of RAM, but the battery life and camera are a letdown, and the phone also heats up, so it didn't make the main list.

Two sub-Rs. 10,000 phones we haven't reviewed yet, but liked during quick impressions are the Lyf F1s, the Moto C Plus, which launched in December, and May respectively. Both phones have good overall specifications, and the Moto C Plus in particular has really great pricing. The Nokia 3 is another decent addition that looks good on paper, but we can't recommend it because we haven't reviewed it, yet.

These are our latest picks for phones under Rs. 10,000 - if you think we've missed a good pick that others should know about, let us know via the comments.