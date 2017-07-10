For the first time ever, the Amazon Prime Day Sale - a global event for the e-commerce giant - is being held in India. This Amazon sale provides Prime members with the best deals across various categories, including electronics, for a limited period. You can get deals on not only smartphones and TVs, but also laptops, gaming consoles, e-readers, headphones, and a lot more. In the Amazon sale, you will get flat discounts, exchange discounts, cashbacks, and more offers on your favourite products. We've compiled a few tips to share that will make your shopping experience slightly better in this Prime Day Sale:
- The ongoing Amazon sale deals are exclusive for Prime subscribers. Amazon Prime membership costs Rs. 499 per year, and you can signup today if you are not a member and enjoy full benefits, including access to Prime Video.
- To make quicker payments to grab the best Amazon sale deals, use your Amazon Pay balance. It'll help you get that Lightning Deal you can't afford to miss.
- Almost all Amazon Prime Day sale deals are Lightning Deals which means they're available in limited quantities and are time-based. You must checkout within the time limit specified in your cart, usually 14-15 minutes.
- Join the waitlist (on Lightning Deals that sell out) if you have to. There are a lot of customers who drop out at the last minute.
Amazon Prime Day deals on smartphones
- Apple iPhone SE 16GB: The Apple iPhone SE 16GB is down to ₹20,999 (MRP Rs.39,000) in this Amazon sale. The iPhone SE features a 4-inch Retina display. It comes with a 12MP primary camera at the rear and a 1.2MP front-facing camera for video calls. The smartphone is powered by Apple's A9 chip and supports single nano SIM.
Link: Apple iPhone SE 16GB
- Lenovo Z2 Plus 64GB: The Lenovo Z2 Plus 64GB is down to ₹10,999 from the previous ₹13,499 price tag as part of a Lightning Deal in the Amazon Prime Day sale. That's an impressive deal for a smartphone that offers quite a lot at this price point. The Lenovo Z2 Plus is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chipset and runs Android 6.0.1 out of the box. It comes with a 13MP primary camera at the back and an 8MP front-facing camera. The phone features a 5-inch display running at full HD resolution.
Link: Lenovo Z2 Plus 64GB
- Google Pixel: The Google Pixel 32GB in Silver colour can be purchased for Rs. 38,999 in the Amazon sale, against the regular price tag of Rs. 44,000. The premium Google phone comes with a 5-inch full-HD screen, Android 7.1 Nougat software, 12.3-megapixel rear camera, Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB RAM, and 2700mAh battery.
Link: Google Pixel
- LG G6: The LG G6 is also down to ₹37,990 (MRP ₹55,000). The smartphone typically sells at the ₹39,000 price point. The G6 features a 5.7-inch FullVision display from LG. It comes with a 13MP primary camera at the rear and a 5MP front-facing camera. It runs Android 7.0 out of the box and includes a 3300 mAh battery.
Link: LG G6
- Apple iPhone 7 32GB: The iPhone 7 32GB (Black, Rose Gold and Silver) is down to ₹47,699 as a part of Amazon's Prime Day sale. The iPhone 7 features a 4.7-inch Retina display and is powered by Apple's A10 chip. It comes with a 12MP primary camera at the back and a 7MP front-facing camera. The iPhone 7 primary camera also includes optical image stabilisation.
Link: Apple iPhone 7 32GB
- Honor 6X: The Honor 6X 32GB is down to ₹10,999. At this price, the Honor 6X is good value for your money. It comes with a 5.5-inch full HD display, and a 12MP+2MP dual-lens camera assembly at the back along with an 8MP front-facing camera. It runs Android 6.0.1 out of the box. A 3340 mAh battery powers the smartphone.
Link: Honor 6X
Amazon Prime Day deals on laptops
- Lenovo G50 15.6-inch Laptop: If you need a laptop with a bigger display, the Lenovo G50 comes with a 15.6-inch screen and is currently down to ₹34,990 (MRP ₹41,790) from the previous ₹39,990 price tag. The laptop is powered by Intel Core i3 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive and runs Windows 10 out of the box. It also includes an AMD Radeon R5 M330 graphics card with 2GB of video RAM.
Link: Lenovo G50 15.6-inch Laptop
- Lenovo IdeaPad 310 14-inch laptop: The Lenovo IdeaPad 310 14-inch laptop has received a pretty decent discount on Prime Day. The laptop is currently down to ₹39,990 (MRP ₹46,990). The IdeaPad 310 is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive and runs Windows 10 out of the box. It also comes preloaded with MS Office. You can also get an additional 2-year warranty and a Puma voucher worth ₹9,990 by paying Rs. ₹1,499 extra.
Link: Lenovo IdeaPad 310 14-inch laptop
Amazon Prime Day deals on TVs
- LG 43-inch full HD Smart LED TV: The LG 43-inch full HD smart LED TV offers quite a package in terms of functionality and price. The TV is now available at a discounted price of ₹37,990 (MRP ₹54,900). The LED TV supports a single HDMI port and one USB port. You'll get 1-year worth of warranty from the manufacturer.
Link: LG 43-inch full HD Smart LED TV
- Samsung 32-inch HD-ready LED TV: If you are in the market for a 32-inch LED TV from a reputed brand, the Samsung 32-inch LED TV is available for ₹17,999 (MRP ₹28,900) during Amazon Prime Day sale. The LED TV offers basic functionality you would expect from a regular 32-inch LED TV. It includes support for two HDMI ports and one USB port.
Link: Samsung 32-inch HD-ready LED TV
- Sanyo 49-inch full HD LED TV: The Sanyo 49-inch full HD LED TV is down to ₹31,490 (MRP ₹46,990). The TV typically sells at the ₹35,000 price point. The Sanyo 49-inch full HD LED TV supports two HDMI ports and two USB ports. You can also connect your regular desktop computer to it using a VGA cable.
Link: Sanyo 49-inch full HD LED TV
- TCL 43-inch 4K LED TV: If you're in the market for a 4K LED TV but don't have the budget to spend a lot of money, the TCL 43-inch 4K LED TV is available for ₹29,990 (MRP ₹39,990) on Amazon. That's a decent price for a 4K TV in this segment. The TV supports two HDMI ports and two USB ports.
Link: TCL 43-inch 4K LED TV
- TCL 55-inch 4K Smart LED TV: Amazon is offering the TCL 55-inch 4K Smart LED TV bundled with a 32-inch LED TV at an attractive price of ₹59,990. The offer is limited to Prime Day sale only, and starts 7am on July 11. The 55-inch 4K Smart LED TV is powered by Android which means you can install and use apps from the Play Store. The TV comes with 18-month warranty from TCL.
Link: TCL 55-inch 4K Smart LED TV
Amazon Prime Day deals on tablets
- Apple iPad 9.7-inch: The Apple iPad 9.7-inch is down to ₹25,499 (MRP ₹28,900). The 9.7-inch tablet comes with 32GB of on-board storage and WiFi connectivity options. It runs iOS 10 out of the box and features an 8MP primary camera at the back along with a 1.2MP front-facing camera.
Link: Apple iPad 9.7-inch
- Lenovo Tab3 7 Plus: The Lenovo Tab3 7 Plus is down to ₹10,499 during Amazon Prime Day sale. The tablet features a 7-inch display and supports both WiFi and 4G LTE connectivity options. You can also place voice calls using the tablet. The tablet features a 5MP primary camera and a 2MP front-facing camera.
Link: Lenovo Tab3 7 Plus
Amazon Prime Day deals on audio gear
- Sennheiser HD598 CS headphones: The Sennheiser HD598 CS headphones are down to an impressive price tag of ₹4,999 (MRP ₹18,990) as part Prime Day offers. The headphones typically sell at a price point of ₹9,000. The headphones offer noise isolation and promise a great sound experience. The headphones come with two detachable cables while the lightweight design offers greater comfort for long listening usage.
Link: Sennheiser HD598 CS headphones
- Bose SoundTrue Ultra headphones: The Bose SoundTrue Ultra earphones are down to ₹6,649 from the previous ₹11,138 price. The earphones are compatible with Apple products like the iPhone, iPad and the iPod (specific microphone and remote usage). The earphones ship with Bose's Stay Hear Ultra tips that come in three different sizes and offer a wide range of compatibility with different ear sizes.
Link: Bose SoundTrue Ultra headphones
- Bose SoundLink III: The Bose SoundLink III portable wireless speaker is down to ₹15,672 (MRP ₹22,388) during Amazon Prime Day sale. That's a rather sweet deal on a great but otherwise expensive Bluetooth speaker. You can connect your mobile devices to this speaker using a Bluetooth connection. The sound quality on the SoundLink III is phenomenal.
Link: Bose SoundLink III
- Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless: The Beats Powerbeats 3 wireless earphones are down to ₹12,499 (MRP ₹15,900). If you are in the market for a pair of premium wireless earphones, the Beats Powerbeats 3 may be a decent choice. You can connect your mobile devices with these earphones using a Bluetooth connection. You can activate Siri (on iPhone), take calls and control your music on the go. The earphones are sweat and water resistant.
Link: Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless