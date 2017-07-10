For the first time ever, the Amazon Prime Day Sale - a global event for the e-commerce giant - is being held in India. This Amazon sale provides Prime members with the best deals across various categories, including electronics, for a limited period. You can get deals on not only smartphones and TVs, but also laptops, gaming consoles, e-readers, headphones, and a lot more. In the Amazon sale, you will get flat discounts, exchange discounts, cashbacks, and more offers on your favourite products. We've compiled a few tips to share that will make your shopping experience slightly better in this Prime Day Sale:

The ongoing Amazon sale deals are exclusive for Prime subscribers. Amazon Prime membership costs Rs. 499 per year, and you can signup today if you are not a member and enjoy full benefits, including access to Prime Video. To make quicker payments to grab the best Amazon sale deals, use your Amazon Pay balance. It'll help you get that Lightning Deal you can't afford to miss. Almost all Amazon Prime Day sale deals are Lightning Deals which means they're available in limited quantities and are time-based. You must checkout within the time limit specified in your cart, usually 14-15 minutes. Join the waitlist (on Lightning Deals that sell out) if you have to. There are a lot of customers who drop out at the last minute.

Amazon Prime Day deals on smartphones

Amazon Prime Day deals on laptops

Lenovo G50 15.6-inch Laptop: If you need a laptop with a bigger display, the Lenovo G50 comes with a 15.6-inch screen and is currently down to ₹34,990 (MRP ₹41,790) from the previous ₹39,990 price tag. The laptop is powered by Intel Core i3 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive and runs Windows 10 out of the box. It also includes an AMD Radeon R5 M330 graphics card with 2GB of video RAM.

Link: Lenovo G50 15.6-inch Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad 310 14-inch laptop: The Lenovo IdeaPad 310 14-inch laptop has received a pretty decent discount on Prime Day. The laptop is currently down to ₹39,990 (MRP ₹46,990). The IdeaPad 310 is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive and runs Windows 10 out of the box. It also comes preloaded with MS Office. You can also get an additional 2-year warranty and a Puma voucher worth ₹9,990 by paying Rs. ₹1,499 extra.

Link: Lenovo IdeaPad 310 14-inch laptop

Amazon Prime Day deals on TVs

Amazon Prime Day deals on tablets

Apple iPad 9.7-inch: The Apple iPad 9.7-inch is down to ₹25,499 (MRP ₹28,900). The 9.7-inch tablet comes with 32GB of on-board storage and WiFi connectivity options. It runs iOS 10 out of the box and features an 8MP primary camera at the back along with a 1.2MP front-facing camera.

Link: Apple iPad 9.7-inch

Lenovo Tab3 7 Plus: The Lenovo Tab3 7 Plus is down to ₹10,499 during Amazon Prime Day sale. The tablet features a 7-inch display and supports both WiFi and 4G LTE connectivity options. You can also place voice calls using the tablet. The tablet features a 5MP primary camera and a 2MP front-facing camera.

Link: Lenovo Tab3 7 Plus

Amazon Prime Day deals on audio gear