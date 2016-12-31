Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
New Year's Eve Day: The Best and Worst of 2016

 
31 December 2016
New Year's Eve Day: The Best and Worst of 2016

Highlights

  • We look back at the highlights of 2016
  • Our top picks for phones and budget phones is below
  • Also check out other recaps such as tech trends from 2016

New Year's Eve day is here, and that means the end of the year is nigh. It's safe to say 2016 has been a crazy year by most standards, as Facebook and Google failed to deal with the epidemic of fake news, Samsung's Note 7 became infamous for its explosive capabilities, and virtual reality, from Oculus to Sony, finally reached the hands of consumers.

To chronicle the biggest moments of 2016, we'd planned and set in motion an extensive project that has been going on for the last two weeks. In that time, we’ve covered everything from the best phones to best films, the things we loved and hated this year, and anything in between.

So buckle up because it's time to take off. Here's all of our year in review coverage:

2016 Highlights

  1. Staff Picks: The Tech Trends of 2016
  2. Our Favourite Tech Purchases from 2016
  3. The Best Phones of 2016
  4. The Best Phones under Rs. 10,000
  5. The Top 10 Games of 2016
  6. The Best Games of 2016: Shooters
  7. The Best Games of 2016: Role-playing
  8. The Best Games of 2016: Open-world
  9. The Best Games of 2016: Indie
  10. The Best Apps of 2016
  11. The Best TV Shows of 2016
  12. The Best Movies of 2016
  13. The Biggest Disappointments of 2016

The trends of 2016

  1. The State of The Smartphone Industry in 2016
  2. The Year in Video Gaming
  3. Hollywood Blockbusters Had a Terrible Year

Best of 2016
