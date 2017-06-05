Xiaomi has launched a new wireless broadband router, Mi Router 3G in China. The Xiaomi Mi Router 3G is dual-gigabit band router along with some additional bumps in specifications as compared to its predecessor, Mi Router 3. The Wi-Fi router is available in White colour at a price of CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 2,360) only in the Chinese market.

The Xiaomi Mi Router 3G comes with four upgrades to its predecessor - dual-band, support for USB 3.0, 128MB ROM, and 256MB of RAM. It makes the use of 'Gigabit Ethernet' port design to meet the 100M fibre-class broadband for up to 128 simultaneous devices. With the the help of Mi Home's Wi-Fi app, the 'broadband acceleration' feature can be enable to get 5 times the data speeds. This feature is available in most areas and to some Unicom broadband subscribers in China.

Design-wise, the Mi Router 3G has four omnidirectional multi-oscillator high gain antennae that are meant to decrease same frequency interference, and thereby strengthening the signal gain effect for better network coverage. It comes with 256MB of RAM and 128MB of ROM to process data faster than the previous offering. It is powered by a dual-core 880MHz MediaTek MT7621A processor to reduce network delays while data transmission. It also supports USB 3.0 technology for faster local area network to share local files.

The Xiaomi Mi Router 3G also comes equipped with Internet security features to protect devices and data from cyber threats. The dimensions of the router are 195x131x177.3mm and weighs in 260.4 grams.

Last month, the company had skipped the Mi Router 3 and launched Mi Router 3C in India at a price of Rs. 1,199. It will be made available via Amazon India and Flipkart from June 8.