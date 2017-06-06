Apple on Monday at its WWDC 2017 keynote address event in San Jose announced an update for its MacBook and MacBook Pro models. The company alongside also updated its iMac lineup. The Cupertino-based giant also announced an all-new 13-inch MacBook Pro priced at $1,299 in the US.

Much like the new updated iMac models, the new MacBook, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air will be available to order starting Monday via apple.com, and will go on sale via Stores starting on Wednesday.

All new MacBook refreshes will feature Intel's Kaby Lake processors with support for up to twice the memory. The new MacBook will come with up to 1.3GHz Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz and up to 50 percent faster SSD. The new MacBook models measure 13.1mm thick. Apple during the keynote claimed that the refreshed MacBooks are its "thinnest and lightest notebook" for all-day on-the-go computing.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro update will now features Kaby Lake processor with up to 3.5GHz Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 4.0GHz, while the 15-inch MacBook Pro will be powered by up to 3.1GHz Core i7 with Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz. The 15-inch MacBook Pro will come with standard discrete graphics with more video memory. All MacBook Pro refreshes will sport Apple's Touch Bar with Touch ID with 500-nit Retina display, and Thunderbolt port. The company also updated its 13-inch MacBook Air with a 1.8GHz processor.

The new MacBook Pro said to come with up to 10 hours of battery life. The new models also sport the Force Touch trackpad which offer fingers more room to gesture and click.