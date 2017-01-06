Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Windows 10's Rumoured 'Project Neon' UI Revamp Leaked in Screenshots

 
06 January 2017
Windows 10's Rumoured 'Project Neon' UI Revamp Leaked in Screenshots

Highlights

  • The Neon update was earlier leaked last year
  • UI changes include a mix of elements from previous versions of Windows
  • Tipped to carry UI changes to HoloLens as well

In November last year, Microsoft was reported to be working on an incremental update to Windows 10, codenamed Project Neon, which was suggested to bring changes to the UI of operating system. Now, newly leaked screenshots give us a closer look at the design overhaul.

The company's Project Neon update has been leaked in screenshots that indicate it is focused heavily on transitions, animations, simplicity, consistency, and essentially go back to UI elements from earlier versions of Windows, reports MSPoweruser.

The Redmond-based company has been tipped to introduce a new component called 'Acrylic' to the Windows 10 design, which is essentially blur in the background, sidebar or the navigation of the app, as per the report. Project Neon comes with changes for company's AR headset HoloLens that introduce modifications to the UI at the points of user interaction.

The transitions have been reported to be smooth and the company is reportedly trying out design changes with the taskbar as well. However, all these UI changes are still in early stages and might take a different form altogether by the time they are actually rolled out by the company.

The Project Neon update, which as we said was first leaked in November, is expected to be rolled out later this year and Microsoft is expected to give details about it at its Build developers conference in May.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Windows 10's Rumoured 'Project Neon' UI Revamp Leaked in Screenshots
 
 

