Windows 10 is looking to bring many features with its Creators Update sometime this April, and the preview builds have already given us an idea of what's coming. Now, a new build has been released for Windows 10 Insiders and it brings the useful picture-on-picture feature.

Microsoft is calling it 'Compact Overlay' and it is available for all fast ring Insiders as part of the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview build 15031. The company is testing this feature and looks to release it commercially with the Windows 10 Creators Update across platforms. This feature will let built-in apps like Skype and Movies & TV to run in a small window while you navigate on other apps. This means that while watching a movie or during a video call, you could check your IMs or other apps simultaneously without shutting them down. Compact Overlay will transform the video call into a small dialogue box in the corner, while you do other things. This will allow you to not lose the video, and encourage multi-tasking.

The Redmond-based company says that the latest build also introduces Dynamic Lock which means that you could pair your smartphone with the PC, and as soon as the phone is far away from the PC (outside of the Bluetooth range), it will automatically lock itself. The company also said that the Windows 10 Creators Update is 'feature complete' which means that testers won't get any more new features in preview builds.

Separately, Windows Central reports that Microsoft gave a sneak peek at Project Neon during Windows Developers Day live stream, finally making it official. Project Neon is what Microsoft is calling the revamped Windows 10 design language internally. The new UI essentially 'aims to add fluidity, animation and blur to apps and the operating system'. Its mission is to create a simple yet modern design language for the OS across platforms - be it all types of Windows 10 devices, including Windows 10 Mobile, HoloLens and even Xbox. Project Neon also looks to further Microsoft's 3D efforts, and the company is expected to fully detail this at its Build Developers Conference in May.