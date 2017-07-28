In a new development, Microsoft has now allowed Microsoft Developer Network (MSDN) subscribers to test its recently announced Windows 10 Soperating system. Announced for schools and education users, this version will enable developers to test their apps and see if they run properly.

This version is available in an ISO file, and MSDN subscribers can easily download it and install it on their systems to run their test. They can also ascertain whether Windows 10 S is suitable for school kids and education-focused areas.

In a bid to take on Google’s Chrome OS, Microsoft launched the Windows 10 S operating system for education in May this year. Windows 10 S is tied to the Windows Store, which means students can only run apps downloaded from the Store. It is built keeping in mind classrooms, which means students won't be exposed to potentially dangerous apps, while every app is certified by Microsoft to ensure there is no performance drop over time. Several education-focused features will also be found on the Edge browser and Microsoft apps like Office 365 will also see more school-friendly features in the future as well.

Now, developers can also test Windows 10 S, provide feedback, and examine if their apps are compatible with it or not. Of course, you have to be an MSDN subscriber to be eligible to download for now. Not all users yet have the capacity to switch to Windows 10 S if they so wish to, but laptops from Acer and HP offer Windows 10 S starting at $299 (roughly Rs. 19,100). There’s also the Surface Laptop which is priced at a hefty $999 (roughly Rs. 64,000). Notably though, there are cheaper Windows 10 S PCs coming up, with Microsoft partners such as Acer, Asus, Dell, Fujitsu, HP, Samsung, and Toshiba all making Windows 10 Education PCs available from $189 (roughly Rs. 12,100)

Furthermore, Microsoft is also making the Update Assistant Tool available next week, which will possibly allow all users to download and test Windows 10 S if they wish to.