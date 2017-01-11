Microsoft released its new Windows 10 Preview build 15002 for Windows Insider members recently which brought a bunch of new features including a new blue light filter, as well as Flash blocking and tab previews on Edge browser. One of the more interesting new features is called Dynamic Lock, which automatically locks and secures the Windows 10 PC when the user steps away, according to a report.

Windows Central reports that the Dynamic Lock feature goes by a different name internally at Microsoft, dubbed Windows Goodbye. Interestingly, Microsoft's Windows Hello feature uses proximity sensors and cameras to know when a user is present to turn on the PC.

Unfortunately, it's still unclear on how Windows will figure if the user is away from the PC. Microsoft is yet to officially confirm the feature and until then one can only speculate that the feature works on a similar principle as Windows Hello, using facial recognition or possibly an iris scanner.

Another question one might raise is response time from when the user moves away and when the PC locks itself. Microsoft will likely keep a couple of minutes delay time, otherwise users could face an annoying problem of the PC locking itself every now and then.

Microsoft appears to be planning to roll out the new Dynamic Lock feature with the Windows 10 Creators Update due in April.