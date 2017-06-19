iBall CompBook Marvel 6 Laptop With Windows 10 Launched at Rs. 14,299

iBall has launched a new laptop in India, further expanding its portfolio in the country. The iBall CompBook Marvel 6 is priced at Rs. 14,299 and is available via retail outlets across the country.

The iBall CompBook Marvel 6 is a budget laptop that feeds on a 38Wh 5000mAh Li-Polymer battery, and offers the provision to integrate HDD/SDD of up to 1TB for storage of media. iBall says the laptop is targeted at mid-level executives, students, and business users that are looking for a budget laptop with sufficient battery power and storage. It weighs 1.41 kgs and runs on Windows 10. You can upgrade to the Windows 10 Pro as well, for a price tag of Rs. 17,799.

The iBall CompBook Marvel 6 sports a 14-inch HD display and is powered by the Intel Celeron N3350 processor clocked at a maximum speed of up to 2.4GHz. The laptop offers 3GB of DDR3 RAM, and has 32GB of in-built storage as well. As mentioned, there is a provision to affix a 2.5-inch HDD/SDD inside the laptop of up to 1TB. Additionally, there is also a microSD card slot which offers expandable storage of up to 128GB. Connectivity options include in-built dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI v1.4a, and USB 3.0 port. iBall is offering a one-year warranty with the purchase of the iBall CompBook Marvel 6 laptop as well.

Commenting on the launch, Sandeep Parasrampuria (CEO and Director, iBall) says, “We are ecstatic with the newest addition – Marvel to our range of iBall CompBook laptops. Marvel is created for optimum use and we are sure every business organisation will find it highest value proposition for their executive requirements. It will be perhaps the best option for organisations looking for affordable laptops or desktop for their entry and mid-level executives.”