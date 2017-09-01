At its keynote hour at IFA 2017 trade show, Microsoft said Friday it will start rolling out Windows 10 Fall Creators Update on October 17, delivering the third major update at no charge since the company moved its operating system to a service model.

Announced earlier this year at the developer BUILD conference, Windows 10 Fall Creators Update brings several new functionalities to the desktop operating system including Timeline, Clipboard, and improvements to how OneDrive works on Windows 10 PCs.

Timeline, an improvement for the Task View feature, brings what one can say "memory" to list apps and workspaces that a user was using previously on. The company says this will enable customers to quickly recall what they were working on not just the device, but other connected devices and get through the work.

In line Timeline is a feature called Pick Up Where You Left Off, which will let people resume sessions on multiple devices, Microsoft said. This feature can especially come in handy for users who keep switching between their phone and computer all day.

The company is also introducing what it calls "Fluent Design" language, which brings uniformity across its apps in how they look and function. The other interesting feature Microsoft is delivering with Windows 10 Fall Creators Update is OneDrive Files On-Demand, which will enable users to download select files from OneDrive without syncing the entire folders, a functional flaw many have complained about over the years.

On stage on Friday, Microsoft executives also announced that the company’s OEM partners will be releasing the first batch of Windows Mixed Reality headsets starting October 17 to consumers. Acer's Mixed Reality headset starts at $299, while the one from HP is going to cost a user $329. Dell and Lenovo have also announced their Windows Mixed Reality headsets and both will retail at $349.