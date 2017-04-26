Nearly 85 percent of enterprises are expected to adopt the Windows 10 operating system by the end of this year, market research firm Gartner predicted on Tuesday.

According to the survey that involved six countries including India, most of the organisations are recognising the need to migrate to Windows 10.

"Large businesses are either already engaged in Windows 10 upgrades or have delayed upgrading until 2018. This likely reflects the transition of legacy applications to Windows 10 or replacing those legacy applications before Windows 10 migration takes place," said Ranjit Atwal, Research Director at Gartner, in a statement.

Forty nine percent of respondents said that the security improvements in Windows 10 drove them for the migration, while 38 percent of the respondents said that it was cloud integration capabilities that prompted them to adopt this OS.

However, budgetary approval is not straightforward because Windows 10 is not perceived as an immediate business-critical project.

"It is not surprising that one in four respondents expect issues with budgeting," said Atwal.

The survey further noted that respondents' intention to purchase convertible notebooks increased as organisations shifted from the testing and pilot phases into the buying and deployment phases.